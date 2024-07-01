Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's political crisis has dragged on for too long

3 hrs ago | Views
The phrase "political economy" has entered the dictionary of the World Bank and other development organizations around the world.

Academic interest in the components of the political economy of development has also increased, particularly in the economics and political science departments of leading business schools.

With a chain of ideas driving the growing interest in political economy in contemporary Zimbabwe, our leaders should be wary of addressing the root cause of our problems.

First, there is the fact that reforms often fail even when solutions are available that would improve public welfare.

The political crisis is crippling Zimbabwe's economy and it is clear that the ruling party is inefficient and unfair to the vast majority of its poorest citizens.

Political economy has an impact on many economic and social domains, including business decisions in financial markets and the behavioral biases of investors, managers, and other economic agents.

Given the current political climate in Zimbabwe, implementing sound economic policies may be challenging until the political issue is resolved.

Although it is not election season, opposition political parties have witnessed increased repression and discriminatory treatment by state agents.

Mass arrests and police raids on the homes of opposition party members have raised widespread fears of violence and intimidation, diverting attention from Zimbabwe's economic woes.

Jameson Timba, an official of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and 77 fellow party activists who were recently arrested in Harare for gathering "with the intent to promote violence", appeared in court with visible scars of torture.

Timba and 77 party members have been remanded in custody since their arrest on June 16 and were remanded in custody until July 10 after Magistrate Ruth Moyo denied them bail.

The magistrate said the CCC activists were not suitable candidates for bail and posed a threat to public safety.

The ongoing torture of opposition politicians and their supporters began during the era of the late former president Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to create a favorable environment for opposition political parties. It is urgent to resolve the country's political crisis.

Assaults, violent robberies and home invasions are very common types of violent crimes in this country.

Armed robberies committed by serving military and police personnel are a cause for concern.

Local law enforcement agencies do not have the resources to respond effectively to major criminal situations.

Political insecurity and the threat of violence continue to pose a threat to Zimbabwe's economy. Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe, has no clear strategy to address growing economic problems.

Given the current political situation, Mnangagwa's bid to run for a third term violates the Constitution as it is likely to lead to political chaos in the country. Mnangagwa (81) is serving his second term until 2028.

The 81-year-old president is serving his second and final term after succeeding long-ruling Mugabe following a military coup in 2017.

Zimbabwe's economy remains fragile and vulnerable to political disruptions.

When Mnangagwa took office, he promised to take decisive action to reduce the possibility of political chaos and civil unrest in Zimbabwe, while laying the groundwork for a shift toward better governance and economic prosperity.

However, Mnangagwa is now seen as worse than Mugabe at managing the economy.

At the same time, the government's suppression of fundamental freedoms continues.

Previous crises have led to waves of economic refugees fleeing the country and, in the process, burdening Zimbabwe's neighbors.

Renewed instability in Zimbabwe would pose a unique challenge for South Africa, which is already struggling to meet its own urgent economic and social needs.

Risk factors for political instability in Zimbabwe are increasing.

Although Mnangagwa continues to tighten his grip on power both within the government and the ruling ZANU-PF, questions remain over how long this strict discipline will last.

Political change is required when there is an economic crisis. Zimbabwe may be moving further away from the West, but it is still affected by the global economy.

Zimbabwe's future appears to be plagued with bad economic news.

Zimbabwe's problems, which have been exacerbated by two decades of authoritarian rule and economic mismanagement, may be difficult to address.

Any successor to Mnangagwa will face a bitter political legacy as well as difficult economic conditions.

*Evans Mathanda is a multimedia journalist and development specialist who writes in his capacity as such. To submit feedback, send an email to: evanngoe@gmail.com\


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mnangagwa confirms structure to 'drip feed' ZWG into economy

47 mins ago | 53 Views

Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chivayo clashes with Mnangagwa's sons

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Resistance to Mnangagwa's 2030 push grows

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Sandra Ndebele in 'smuggled' vehicle storm

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Jah Prayzah' receives Parliamentary vehicle

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Gwanda dam rehab to start

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'bans' gatherings

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Court suspends Mutsvangwa ZNLWVA congress

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zambia's President rallies investors to pick KAZA opportunities

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Prophet Magaya loses Chitungwiza master plan deal

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala not in exile

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa pampers HCC commissioners

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa fires Guvamatanga, then changes mind

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zec loot driving Chivayo crazy

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mushayavanhu discards ZiG banknotes with Mangudya's signature

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

CCC says Mnangagwa govt 'panicking'

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

10 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

10 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

10 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

10 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

10 hrs ago | 35 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

10 hrs ago | 39 Views

Accident victims named

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

10 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

11 hrs ago | 39 Views