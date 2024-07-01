Zimbabwe's political crisis has dragged on for too long

Opinion / Columnist

The phrase "political economy" has entered the dictionary of the World Bank and other development organizations around the world.Academic interest in the components of the political economy of development has also increased, particularly in the economics and political science departments of leading business schools.With a chain of ideas driving the growing interest in political economy in contemporary Zimbabwe, our leaders should be wary of addressing the root cause of our problems.First, there is the fact that reforms often fail even when solutions are available that would improve public welfare.The political crisis is crippling Zimbabwe's economy and it is clear that the ruling party is inefficient and unfair to the vast majority of its poorest citizens.Political economy has an impact on many economic and social domains, including business decisions in financial markets and the behavioral biases of investors, managers, and other economic agents.Given the current political climate in Zimbabwe, implementing sound economic policies may be challenging until the political issue is resolved.Although it is not election season, opposition political parties have witnessed increased repression and discriminatory treatment by state agents.Mass arrests and police raids on the homes of opposition party members have raised widespread fears of violence and intimidation, diverting attention from Zimbabwe's economic woes.Jameson Timba, an official of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and 77 fellow party activists who were recently arrested in Harare for gathering "with the intent to promote violence", appeared in court with visible scars of torture.Timba and 77 party members have been remanded in custody since their arrest on June 16 and were remanded in custody until July 10 after Magistrate Ruth Moyo denied them bail.The magistrate said the CCC activists were not suitable candidates for bail and posed a threat to public safety.The ongoing torture of opposition politicians and their supporters began during the era of the late former president Robert Mugabe.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to create a favorable environment for opposition political parties. It is urgent to resolve the country's political crisis.Assaults, violent robberies and home invasions are very common types of violent crimes in this country.Armed robberies committed by serving military and police personnel are a cause for concern.Local law enforcement agencies do not have the resources to respond effectively to major criminal situations.Political insecurity and the threat of violence continue to pose a threat to Zimbabwe's economy. Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe, has no clear strategy to address growing economic problems.Given the current political situation, Mnangagwa's bid to run for a third term violates the Constitution as it is likely to lead to political chaos in the country. Mnangagwa (81) is serving his second term until 2028.The 81-year-old president is serving his second and final term after succeeding long-ruling Mugabe following a military coup in 2017.Zimbabwe's economy remains fragile and vulnerable to political disruptions.When Mnangagwa took office, he promised to take decisive action to reduce the possibility of political chaos and civil unrest in Zimbabwe, while laying the groundwork for a shift toward better governance and economic prosperity.However, Mnangagwa is now seen as worse than Mugabe at managing the economy.At the same time, the government's suppression of fundamental freedoms continues.Previous crises have led to waves of economic refugees fleeing the country and, in the process, burdening Zimbabwe's neighbors.Renewed instability in Zimbabwe would pose a unique challenge for South Africa, which is already struggling to meet its own urgent economic and social needs.Risk factors for political instability in Zimbabwe are increasing.Although Mnangagwa continues to tighten his grip on power both within the government and the ruling ZANU-PF, questions remain over how long this strict discipline will last.Political change is required when there is an economic crisis. Zimbabwe may be moving further away from the West, but it is still affected by the global economy.Zimbabwe's future appears to be plagued with bad economic news.Zimbabwe's problems, which have been exacerbated by two decades of authoritarian rule and economic mismanagement, may be difficult to address.Any successor to Mnangagwa will face a bitter political legacy as well as difficult economic conditions.*Evans Mathanda is a multimedia journalist and development specialist who writes in his capacity as such. To submit feedback, send an email to: evanngoe@gmail.com\