Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Joe Biden at 81 versus Robert Mugabe at 81: No match

2 hrs ago | Views
AS HAS BECOME ITS ENTRENCHED TENDENCY, a characteristically thoughtless and delinquent segment of the political opposition in Zimbabwe has been busy using old-age to make asinine comparisons between the public engagement of the late President Robert Mugabe and that of the embattled US President Joe Biden, in the wake of his dazed and Zombie-like performance during his unforgettable debate with an unhinged Donald Trump on @cnni last Thursday.

Comparisons are meaningful and instructive, but only if like is compared with like.

If you compare like with like, there's nothing about Biden at 81 that matches Mugabe at 81. Attached on the left is 81-years old President Biden in 2024 on CNN last Thursday, and on the right is 81-years old President Mugabe on @BBCWorld's Newsnight with Evan Davis in 2005.

As is readily self-evident, there's nothing about President Biden at 81 that matches the presence of mind or mentality agility of President Mugabe at 81. In fact, Biden's mental awareness and capacity at 81, does not even match Mugabe's at 93 in November 2017 when he was deposed from power; or at 94 in May 2018 when he had his last major engagements with the national and international media, ahead of the July 2018 harmonised general election.

That said, it is notable that President's Biden's sorry situation - which has all but knocked him out of the November presidential election - is not about age per se but is about his mental well-being or lack thereof; as it is apparent that Biden has dementia believed to be caused by Alzheimer's disease, not his age.

This is important to highlight and to understand because, while it mostly afflicts older adults, dementia is not part of normal aging.

The real issue in question and the focal point on this matter is neither about Biden nor Mugabe nor their respective ages nor their mental states at any given time; the issue is about the nauseating tendency by a particular segment of the political opposition in Zimbabwe, which has distinguished itself as ideologically bankrupt, thoughtless to the level of juvenile delinquency; and which is wont to opportunistically snatch at anything happening anywhere in the world to make asinine comparisons with incomparable past or current situations in Zimbabwe, in the vain hope of harvesting political mileage.

Witness how the same segment of the political opposition in Zimbabwe - the one which has been making asinine comparisons between Biden and Mugabe - has also been recklessly jumping all over the place, excited about the Gen Z demonstrations in Kenya, blissfully yet ignorantly wishing the same could happen in Zimbabwe; with no regard for the history and ideologically context and policy content of the Kenyan situation versus what obtains in Zimbabwe.

For example, while Kenya's Gen Z elements that demonstrated against the now abandoned Finance Bill are nationalists and are critical of and opposed to IMF austerity policies and programmes, and while their concerns have been acknowledged by the Kenyan authorities who have undertaken to address them; the segment of Zimbabwe's political opposition - which has been thoughtlessly and context-lessly wishing it could import the Kenyan demonstrations into Zimbabwe to replicate them - is an anti-nationalist lot who shamelessly pride themselves for being puppets of imperialists and running dogs of imperialism, known for mindlessly worshiping anything and everything American or Western; including outdated, meddlesome, increasingly irrelevant and unwanted Bretton Woods institutions like the IMF!

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe moves to eradicate child labour in agric sector

12 mins ago | 1 Views

EcoCash to invest in banking technologies

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates probed over fake warrant of arrest

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Policeman loses US$5 700 to Be Forward agent

55 mins ago | 77 Views

Chivayo has Mnangagwa in his pocket?

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa trying to cling to power post 2030

1 hr ago | 87 Views

South Africa's new Prisons Minister and the death penalty

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ramaphosa ordered to crack the whip on Panyaza

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt happy with mismatch in deployment of ECD teachers

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Chiefs not fit to lead Zimbabwe genocide consultations'

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

3 elephants gunned down in Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Woman douses hubby with petrol, sets him alight

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwean association goes after Gayton McKenzie, lodges 'hate speech' criminal complaint

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mudenda shields President from MPs scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu supplied 'fake' address for bogus company, court told

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa fired Minister for enforcing govt language policy

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

Tribalists defend Mnangagwa's actions

5 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zanu-PF issues chilling warning

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zec faces probe

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF MP urges govt to establish electronic cadastre

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Ex-NetOne bosses acquitted

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

TelOne panics

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Boost for ZSE as govt suspends tax on stocks

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Kazembe ready to deal with Zimbabwe protesters

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Traditional leader remembered for blocking Mugabe farm takeover

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa incorrectly fires minister over tribal row

5 hrs ago | 647 Views

Second investigating officer testifies in Chimombe, Mpofu case

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe diplomatic missions swim in poverty

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail hearing deferred again

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Wife bashing maan in court

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Flimsy tactics to resist use of ZiG exposed

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for peace ahead of SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Dexter Nduna to mobilise funds for Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Fugitive ex-Zimra officer's property frozen

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Kereke applies for removal from remand

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

78 CCC activists denied bail

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Man in court for forgery

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Experts hail Zimbabwe's drive to regulate gene editing GMOs

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

So I can also attend a meeting between Mnangagwa and a visiting head of state?

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

Take a minute to pray for the incarcerated 78: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ)

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Matinyarare in big trouble

19 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa confirms structure to 'drip feed' ZWG into economy

22 hrs ago | 848 Views

Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants

24 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chivayo clashes with Mnangagwa's sons

24 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis has dragged on for too long

24 hrs ago | 357 Views

Resistance to Mnangagwa's 2030 push grows

24 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Sandra Ndebele in 'smuggled' vehicle storm

24 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Jah Prayzah' receives Parliamentary vehicle

24 hrs ago | 1206 Views