President Ruto got away with murder in the ICC before

04 Jul 2024 at 19:55hrs | Views
Nomazulu Thata
President Ruto thinks he can get away with any political conflict situation - even murder. We have more than 20 deaths resulting from serious demonstrations across Kenya. Listening to the exclusive press interview with President Ruto: He was interviewed by selected journalists and that interview told stories about Ruto. There was not a single strand of remorse of the loss of life in his body language. When asked about a boy of 12 years, shot by the police and he had 8 bullets in his body, the journalist asked, what is the President going to offer a word of condolence to the mother of that boy? To show how Ruto is removed from the emotions of the Kenyan masses, let alone empathy in such hard times the Kenyan population is going through: "The boy is still alive, right? Ruto asked". Which person can possibly survive 9 live bullets? Ruto was hell -bent to outspeak the journalists. He has done it before at the ICC in The Hague. According to him, a Kenyan journalist is nothing in comparison to what he went through at the Hague: he managed to outspeak top international lawyers and judges.

Having been part of previous massacres that took part in the disputed elections in 2008 and 2009, William Ruto should never have been allowed to be near political powers in Kenya. Ruto was inflicted on us, curiously with our consent. Politics in Africa, however, has its own logic, removed from common sense because common sense is no longer common. Coming back to what Ghanaian Kwesi Prett said about current African politics: "Even if the majorities and minorities disagree on a candidate, come elections, such a candidate wins elections big time. How do you explain that"? Kwesi Prett asks.

Listening to the deliberations in the Kenyan House of Senate yesterday, it was mind blowing. The Senators spelt out the political discrepancies, the rot fabric of corruption nation -wide, that is what led to the country-wide demonstrations. No! some Senators who spoke at the House of Senate to craft answers about the way forward after the mass demonstrations country-wide, were the biggest thieves in town! In most counties of Kenya, peasants are systematically removed from their ancestral lands to pave way for the black globalists, wholly disregarding massive pain and suffering of peasants about loss of their ancestral lands with graves of the departed of centuries. A globalist in Kenya is a black who learnt from his colonial master how it is done.

In Ruto's mindset, the demonstrators are all criminals who should be delt with by both police and the army. However, the Tax bill demonstrations was a trigger signaling malignant cancer in the body political and economic dire situation in Kenya. Kenya needs a complete clean-up and that should be done by the youth whom Ruto has termed criminals. Even a boy of 12 years is a criminal whose body succumbed to 8 live bullets. One journalist asked Ruto how he going to console the mother of this dead boy: Ruto had not answer to that. He over-played the question completely. What was important and regrettable according to President Ruto was the destruction of the House of Parliament and several government infrastructure destructions done by demonstrators that cost over 2 billion schillings, he is not regretting the loss of lives of about 26 Kenyans first and foremost. Ruto questions the journalists why they are talking about the dead boy more and not about the destruction of government property by criminals?  Ruto's insensitivity and disregard towards human life: my understanding of the dignity and protection of human life, disqualified any decency I still held in him.

Does Ruto know how sacred and inviolable Kenyan life is? These killings and maiming of Kenyan citizens does not make Ruto a great leader, quite contrary. These abductions of citizens, either state-staged-managed or not, will not make Ruto a great respectable leader, home and abroad. After police killings of more than 20 citizens, maiming over 100 people, Ruto can tell us he can sleep peacefully without guilt! During the interview, President Ruto smiles a face without a single trace of guilt and remorse. He was shown a video of citizens being abducted broad day light, put into cars, and are never seen alive; Morgues are piling up dead bodies. In retrospect, it is the same Ruto who promised the Kenyan electorate during election time that under his future government, no persons will be subjected to abduction, cruelty, degrading, and humiliating and torture treatment. Before the cock crows three times, President Ruto, is confronted with political, social, and economic challenges, jettisons all his election promises and instead, uses muscles he knows better, killing and maiming Kenyan citizens to silence them forever.

Because the ICC criminal accusations could still be hanging on Ruto albatross, Ruto pushes national responsibilities to the police so that blame on deaths is on the police who have independent powers to execute and bring law and order in the country. That is disingenuous, perfidious; can the Kenyan youth trust such a scum bag as leader of a great nation, Kenya? President Ruto was indeed inflicted on us by ourselves who voted for him. Disturbingly, Ruto is not an isolated case in Africa. What is happening is Kenya today, curiously is a pattern of development in governments across Sub-Sahara Africa. 

Kenya is geographically in the middle of Africa and is of strategic importance to the continent of Africa.  The youth want Ruto out of the presidency. However, voices may have different interpretations; but the volatile situation in Kenya demands rational and level heads. Kenya's neighbours are broken down states, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan are countries at war. There is war in Ethiopia too. The Sahel region is fragile. The Kenyan youth demand change of government, different from the carnage and chaos taking place in countries north of it. If this revolution is not directed well to get positive results, the situation in Kenya can easily spill out of control if it is not managed with great care. The youth must learn a language of change at the same time the nation should move on; children must go to school, doctors and nurses must go to hospitals and treat people, farmers should work in the farms to secure the much-needed food securities, etc. To remove President Ruto and his government violently can easily create anarchy in Kenya. The Sudanese people, for example, removed Al Bashir without thinking through what next after his removal from power - there we go? The Kenyan revolution must be kept within the confines of the constitution for it to be a success.   






Source - Nomazulu Thata
