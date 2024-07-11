Is Mnangagwa govt willing to let people die of COVID-19 just to host SADC Summit?

Opinion / Columnist

The recent deaths due to alleged 'flu-like illnesses' of footballer Norman Maroto and opposition legislator Murisi Zwizwai are most unsettling.In fact, this is not simply unsettling but positively unnerving and a cause of great concern.What were these 'flu-like illnesses' that were able to take the lives of seemingly healthy individuals?The government of Zimbabwe was swift to allay any fears of a resurgence of the deadly COVID-19 disease - which wrecked untold havoc across the globe between 2019 and 2021.To date, an estimated 7 million people worldwide have reportedly succumbed to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus - with nearly 6,000 in Zimbabwe.This resulted in the imposition of suffocating travel and gathering restrictions - which brought the world to a standstill in order to curtail and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.At the height of these unprecedented severe restrictions and lockdowns, the world was left with no choice but to hold important international events online.Even the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on 15th September 2020, was held virtually for the first time in history since the UN was founded in 1945.Our own regional body was not spared either, as the 40th SADC Summit - hosted by Mozambique on 17th August 2020 - was, for the first time in history, also held in a virtual format.This so-called 'new normal' proved to be a blessing in disguise - in spite of the undeniable tragedies - as novel ways of doing business and interaction came into force.Conducting very importing meetings online caught on really quickly - which proved extremely cost effective since this significantly reduced (or even totally eliminated) travel, accommodation, food, and sundry expenses.One can just imagine the millions of dollars saved by many countries throughout the world, as a result of their leaders not having to travel all the way, for instance, to New York (USA) for the UN General Assembly.At the same time, this introduced a new culture of inclusivity, whereby marginalized communities or people could now actively participate in events that they, previously, could not have afforded to attend.However, over the past three years, the disease has been relatively under control - practically going to the back burner and forgotten by many - save for a few cases here and there in a few countries.In so doing, the world went back to the 'old normal'.Unfortunately, instead of embracing and consolidating the positive 'silver lining' which emanated from the dark cloud of COVID-19, the world reverted to the expensive and extravagant way of doing things.This resulted in the wastage of resources that could have been channeled towards more pressing needs that benefitted the general populace.Right now, as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC Summit on 17th August 2024 in Harare, millions, if not billions of dollars, are being channeled towards the comfort and luxury of the expected heads of state.How much would have been saved had the meeting been held virtually?In the midst of a devastating El Nino-induced drought, over 7 million Zimbabweans face hunger.President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's government is prepared to beg the international community for US$2 billion in aid - yet, not having any problems at all splashing millions on a one-day event!However, there is a more troubling aspect to Mnangagwa's eagerness, which borders on desperation, to impress his fellow southern African counterparts.The WHO (World Health Organization) recently issued a warning on the return of COVID-19.This is most disturbing.The UN agency urged governments to be extra vigilant by enhancing surveillance and bolstering hospital capacity for patient treatment.This stern warning comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases reported in several countries.As much as the Zimbabwe health ministry has sought to downplay the possible reemergence of COVID-19 in the country - the deaths of Maroto and Zwizwai, due to 'flu-like illnesses', however, do not help matters.What is really going on here?Way before the WHO warning, Zimbabwe had already been facing a challenge with a more than normal flu infection.Again, the Mnangagwa administration chose to portray this as nothing more than just an ordinary flu with no need for anyone to worry.The problem is, though, that very few people trust Mnangagwa and his government.This is a bunch that is prepared to go to any lengths in order to achieve their own self-serving agendas.They are willing to kill ordinary citizens merely for the sake of retaining power - a tragic fate which has befallen many ordinary Zimbabweans, particularly in the opposition.We have seen the government lying through their teeth just to paint in false image of a country moving in the right direction - despite half the population wallowing in extreme poverty.Is that not why they have been pumping millions, if not billions, of dollars into rehabilitating or even constructing new roads and buildings for the purpose of portraying a most successful and advanced country?Yet, these new roads and buildings are largely those to be used by the visiting heads of state.The government would rather regional leaders believe that Zimbabwe is some 'first world country' - whilst hidden from view, millions of ordinary citizens are failing to even make ends meet and are living in squalor.If these leaders were to request to take a totally different and unplanned route during their visit, the Mnangagwa regime would be caught with their pants down and thrown in panic mode.We all know that the vast majority of roads in Zimbabwe are now unnavigable and a danger to our vehicles due to decades of neglect.Funds previously collected by local authority for the rehabilitation of roads and construction of new ones - namely through vehicle licensing and road tax - have been misappropriated by ZINARA (Zimbabwe National Road Authority).As such, what would honestly stop such a regime that thrives on deceit not let its citizens die of COVID-19 simply so as to proceed with the SADC Summit?Let us remember that Mnangagwa is desperate for validation and legitimacy from the international community.This is especially so amongst his colleagues in the region - taking into consideration the adverse SEOM (SADC Election Observer Mission) report which condemned the August 2023 elections as falling short of regional principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.He wants to be regarded as a good leader who has managed to develop the country to advanced levels - regardless of the stubborn facts on the ground, which will, of course, be carefully kept far away from the visitors.Furthermore, Mnangagwa is desperate to prove to suffering Zimbabweans - whose lives his regime has impoverished through high-profile looting of national resources - that he is respected in the region.This explains the heightened arrests of opposition members - even those merely exercising their constitutional right to assembly.Is that not the reason five NDWG (National Democratic Working Group) and 78 opposition CCC members were arrested for simply distributing food to the needy and gathering at their leader's private residence, respectively?Mnangagwa is terrified of Zimbabweans crying out to the world and the true magnitude of their misery exposed.No wonder the assumption of the SADC chairmanship by Zimbabwe - a position rotated amongst all member states - is being touted as his own personal victory.It is packaged as Mnangagwa himself, taking over the SADC chair, as opposed to the country.In so doing, even the option of a virtual meeting - in the midst of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 - is out of the question for Mnangagwa.He is a very desperate man.He needs this event to take place physically.He not only wants Zimbabweans but the rest of the world to see these regional leaders right here in Zimbabwe.This show has to go on, no matter at what cost - whether in terms of money and human life.● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/