Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Historical background of forceful evictions of villagers of Gota of Sipolilo

14 Jul 2024 at 17:26hrs | Views
The promulgation of land settlement Act of 1957 by Sir Godfrey Huggins’s government in Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) witnessed the forceful evictions of Villagers from their ancestral land of Gota area of Sipolilo in Mash Central to Rengwe near Mutirikati Mountanins of Hurungwe (Magunje) Masholand West. The range of mountains is divisible into three cuts or parts hence the name Mutikirati after the locals failed to pronounce three cuts. Rengwe is near the present day Chidamoyo Mission Hospital.

The following village heads were evicated from Gota in Sipolilo to Rengwe in Hurungwe, they were Gwatura, Penyayi, Tsongora, Mushoshoma. Munhuwa, Mupamuchena, Gwaze, Chishato and others

The area which they were relocated is about 300 kilometers from Sipolilo and it was tsetse fly infested during that period. In addition it was a game reserve and people were prone to attack by wild animals. Crops were being destroyed by wild animals as elephants, baboons and wild pigs during that period.

Faced with these harsh conditions in Hurungwe of Mutirikati, some villagers returned to Sipolilo after spending two or more years and among those who returned to Sipolilo was my late father Mr Mabros Kamuzonde of Shava Totem were pushed and relocated further north of Gota area in the mountainous Bakasa area of Sipolilo (Guruve). These village heads included Gwatura, Mushoshoma, Tsongora, Penyayi, Munhuwa, Mupamuchena, Chishato, Kavhuratsivo, Gwaze and others. Most of them were descendants of Matare and Mutota.

Cultural beliefs and norms were reduced from a hill to a hump and finally to a depression. There is a close link between Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West due to historical background.

These are some of the factors which led to the waging of the second Chimurenga in the late 60’s until 1979 when the Lancaster Conference was convened to give birth to Zimbabwe’s Independence in 1980 on the 18th of April.

The forceful evictions of people were not done in Sipolilo alone but throughout Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe)

Source - Givestar Kamuzonde
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 198 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

11 hrs ago | 714 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

12 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

12 hrs ago | 678 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

12 hrs ago | 404 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

22 hrs ago | 795 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

22 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

22 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1080 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 663 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 830 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 299 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1428 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 659 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 265 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 402 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 585 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 863 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 652 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 479 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1132 Views