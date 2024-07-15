Lighters and matches are not toys, avoid veld fires

Opinion / Columnist

The chill is in the air heralding the onset of the winter season. A time when some orphans, widows, homeless and the aged find themselves with no refuge from the biting cold. You see kids shivering with no jackets or jerseys, their small bodies under siege from tremors of cold induced coughs.Nostrils crusted with everunning noses, charity begins at home, let's remember the less fortunate this winter. Lone elderly widows hunched over a dying fire inside a tilted old hut, with noone to turn to for assistance. Let's not forget the elderly this winter neither shall we care less about the homeless.Those street children huddled into a sorry heap by the shopping malls. Your old jersey, jacket, blanket or clothes may be all it takes to bring back the cheer to these souls. Sugar for that hot beverage will be the icing on the cake of charity.The Good Book talks about giving to charity. Also the veld fire season will be upon us soon, fierce flames leaping across plains, valleys and hills like mad mobs on rampage.Fire guards must be put in place now, this is the time to protect homes and livestock pens. Prevention is better than cure, do not be a statistic. Our God is faithful.Stay blessed.T. Murisa. Chiweshe.