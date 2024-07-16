Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

It is very unfortunate that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa pretends as if he did not see the Notice of Demand For The Restoration Of Matabeleland State delivered to the President's office by MLO President Cde Paul Siwela in 2015. The Notice puts it unambiguously clear that Matabeles want out of Zimbabwe to restore Matabeleland State to join the family of nations as The Republic of Matabeleland RoM. 

We find it extremely insensitive, heartless, hurtful and hateful that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as the main architect and perpetrator of Matabeleland genocide, continues to torture and abuse the victims of Matabeleland genocide emotionally and psychologically. This is done through conducting an illegal government orchestrated and sponsored  Matabele genocide hearing outreach program aimed at covering up bloody tracks of Matabeleland genocide using Matabele chiefs who are also survivors of the genocide in need of healing. 

MLO will never recognise such a diabolical program. We see it as another stage of Matabele genocide, waste of money, waste of people's time and energy.  

So the mass murderer of Matabeles in the government of Zimbabwe and Mnangagwa wants to hear and gather information from Matabele survivors on how they killed them? They want to gather all Matabeles in the community halls,  schools and under the trees so that they narrate how more than 40 000 innocent Matabele civilians were dastardly murdered? How new born children were hit against the wall to be killed? How some were pounded in the maize pounders? How the unborn had to be removed from the wombs of their mothers by ripping open the stomachs of their mothers? 

The perpetrator wants to hear how more than more than 100 000 Matabele homes were burnt down, some with the whole family inside? He wants to hear how the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade that was deployed by him to wipe out Matabele nation from the face of earth, tortured and maimed more than 300 000 Matabele civilians? 

The genocide perpetrator and oppressor of the people of Matabeleland knows how brutal Matabele civilians were murdered and tortured for it received daily briefings from the Zimbabwe Army 5th Brigade commanders and Mnangagwa run Zimbabwe Central Intelligence Organisation during the genocide. They know every shallow grave, mine shaft and cave were Matabele genocide victims were buried. They are the very people who can assist the Matabele people and the world in truth finding. 

They enjoyed and celebrated the slaughtering of Matabeles in public rallies conducted in Mashonaland and right in Matabeleland. They will laugh and enjoy behind closed doors when they watch videos wherein Matabeles  narrate the pains of Matabeleland genocide.

The intention of the Zimbabwe government is not to solve Matabeleland genocide problem. They want Matabeles to shout and cry in the so called " gukurahundi hearings" sponsored and choreographed by the Zimbabwe government with hope that when they talk before their chiefs who are also victims of Matabeleland genocide, will  heal on their own and stop tormenting the the oppressive government of Zimbabwe by demanding the restoration of Matabeleland state.

Matabeles must realise that the government of Zimbabwe has no intention of solving Matabeleland genocide it purposefuly committed to annihilate Matabeles. Matabeles must think or sink. 

It is fearless demands for the restoration of Matabeleland state and perpetual articulation of Matabeleland grievances of tribal marginalization and tribal oppression that has forced the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe to come out  44 years after Matabeleland genocide to pretend to be taking action against the genocide. The main aim is to try and stop Matabeleland restoration cause, an uphill task that they will fail to achieve like Rhodesia which failed to stop the independence of Zimbabwe. 

The hand that murders and destroys cannot heal or build. The perpetrators of Matabeleland genocide, dripping of Matabele blood cannot provide the solution for Matabeleland genocide. The so called Zimbabwe Matabele genocide hearings sponsored by the Zimbabwe government are a waste of time and money. MLO will never recognise such insensitive nonsense meant to cause more pain and anger for the people of Matabeleland. 

We stick to our demands as follows:

i) restoration of Matabeleland state as at 3 November 1893

ii) US $ 100 billion as reparations for Matabeleland genocide

iii) immediate withdrawal of trumped up treason charges and warrant of arrest against MLO President Cde Paul Siwela 

Threats to end our lives for demanding what is rightfully ours from Zimbabwe will not stop Matabeleland cause which is gaining traction and recognition everyday. 

Shouting threats in the rallies and conducting illegal genocide hearings using Matabeleland chiefs who are survivors themselves and unqualified to handle such events emotionally motivates us to intensify the fight for Matabeleland restoration. 

It is very naive for the government of Zimbabwe to believe their death threats against us will stop us. Our silence must not be mistaken to cowardice. We always hear Shona government officials claiming that they have degrees of violence. For your own information, Matabeles are masters of violence. Each Matabele men or woman is a moving killing machine. We just observe revolutionary discipline not to abuse  the special gift from God. 

Anyone who stands on the way of Matabeleland revolution based on the falsehood that they own degrees of violence and therefore hold monopoly to violence and war will spark an already brewing bloody battle between Matabeles and Shonas which no one in the world would be able to stop. 

Remember that the oppressed that are provoked, humiliated and dehumanised on a daily basis do not sleep or rest. Every day and every night of our lives are spent seeking ways and means to liberate ourselves. 

Only one stupid day that will not be known to our boastful and arrogant enemy but well known to our God and us, Zimbabwe will wake up to unusual hair raising events. That is when the Shona supremacist government and their high flying supporters will come to know that we mean serious business.  

Izenzo kungemazwi! 

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs 

Source - Israel Dube
