Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will not extend his term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, saying he will go and rest.This adherence to constitutionalism brings speculation to an end and creates the stability that the economy craves.However, Zanu-PF Masvingo province wants Mnangagwa to continue in office to complete "his vision".Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa said Mnangagwa was the right man to take Zimbabwe far."We all know what he [Mnangagwa] has done for the country in a short period of time and it is only prudent to allow him to complete his vision for the country to move forward," Mavhenyengwa said on Saturday.The same sentiment is shared by the party's provincial heavyweights such as politburo members Lovemore Matuke and John Paradza as well as Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira.Masvingo was the first province to clamour for the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure.Masvingo should respect Mnangagwa's decision and the country's Constitution.The man needs to rest as he has been in the trenches for more than half a century.He knows the folly of holding on to power, taking lessons from his predecessor the late former President Robert Mugabe, a good dancer that did not know when to exit the stage.We are of the view that those that are against Mnangagwa's wishes are doing so for their selfish interests.Some years back, there was a band that cheered on Mugabe to continue ruling until death even when it was clear that the man needed rest and was past his sell-by date.Even if he were to die, Cabinet meetings would still be held at his grave at National Heroes Acre, the nation was told.When the time came for Mugabe to leave, those claims of ruling forever were relegated to bed time stories.Zimbabwe has not had a peaceful transfer of power and Mnangagwa will go down in history as the first to have constitutionally relinquished power.Why does Zanu-PF Masvingo province want to deny Mnangagwa his place in history?Mnangagwa's plate is full.He is set to take over the chairmanship of Sadc, which entails superintending over regional issues like drought, insurgency in Mozambique and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.At home, his administration wants to resolve the Gukurahundi issue, one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.Hearings have begun.Resolving the Gukurahundi issue is more important for Mnangagwa now than being misled by selfish people to contravene the supreme law of the country.We urge Mnangagwa to ignore the noise from those quarters that want to set him up to fail under the guise that there is no one at the moment capable of carrying on his vision.We heard the same clamours during the Mugabe era.People like Mavhenyengwa and those of his ilk must respect the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that a President can only serve for two five-year terms.Leadership is a relay where one is supposed to pass on the baton, no matter how good one is.This is why there are presidential term limits.