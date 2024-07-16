Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

12 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will not extend his term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, saying he will go and rest.

This adherence to constitutionalism brings speculation to an end and creates the stability that the economy craves.

However, Zanu-PF Masvingo province wants Mnangagwa to continue in office to complete "his vision".

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa said Mnangagwa was the right man to take Zimbabwe far.

"We all know what he [Mnangagwa] has done for the country in a short period of time and it is only prudent to allow him to complete his vision for the country to move forward," Mavhenyengwa said on Saturday.

The same sentiment is shared by the party's provincial heavyweights such as politburo members Lovemore Matuke and John Paradza as well as Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira.

Masvingo was the first province to clamour for the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure.

Masvingo should respect Mnangagwa's decision and the country's Constitution.

The man needs to rest as he has been in the trenches for more than half a century.

He knows the folly of holding on to power, taking lessons from his predecessor the late former President Robert Mugabe, a good dancer that did not know when to exit the stage.

We are of the view that those that are against Mnangagwa's wishes are doing so for their selfish interests.

Some years back, there was a band that cheered on Mugabe to continue ruling until death even when it was clear that the man needed rest and was past his sell-by date.

Even if he were to die, Cabinet meetings would still be held at his grave at National Heroes Acre, the nation was told.

When the time came for Mugabe to leave, those claims of ruling forever were relegated to bed time stories.

Zimbabwe has not had a peaceful transfer of power and Mnangagwa will go down in history as the first to have constitutionally relinquished power.

Why does Zanu-PF Masvingo province want to deny Mnangagwa his place in history?

Mnangagwa's plate is full.

He is set to take over the chairmanship of Sadc, which entails superintending over regional issues like drought, insurgency in Mozambique and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At home, his administration wants to resolve the Gukurahundi issue, one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.

Hearings have begun.

Resolving the Gukurahundi issue is more important for Mnangagwa now than being misled by selfish people to contravene the supreme law of the country.

We urge Mnangagwa to ignore the noise from those quarters that want to set him up to fail under the guise that there is no one at the moment capable of carrying on his vision.

We heard the same clamours during the Mugabe era.

People like Mavhenyengwa and those of his ilk must respect the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that a President can only serve for two five-year terms.

Leadership is a relay where one is supposed to pass on the baton, no matter how good one is.

This is why there are presidential term limits.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 204 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

11 hrs ago | 714 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

12 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

12 hrs ago | 679 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

12 hrs ago | 404 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

22 hrs ago | 795 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

22 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

22 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1081 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 663 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 830 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 299 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1428 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 659 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 265 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 402 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 585 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 863 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 652 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 479 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1132 Views