Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

Opinion / Columnist

Even if he (Mnangagwa) were to die, Cabinet meetings would still be held at his grave at National Heroes Acre: the nation was told this today 17.07.2024. Such visceral statements are uttered unchallenged by Gen Zs in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe youth must visit Kenyan social media to comprehend, to grasp it, what is political activism? What does it take to stage a true revolution? Politics is a game of fear. However, it takes absolute courage to stand up to Ruto regime. How long are Gen Zs in Zimbabwe going to stomach insulting behaviour of their own parents? What has President Mnangagwa tangibly done to the nation for anyone to casually utter such abomination. The bootlicking frenzy in Zim has no boundaries: Someone wants to be heard uttering nonsense to gain favour from Mugabe mark two: President Mnangagwa. (or seeking some relevance in the Trump era)Even by optimistic calculations, Mnangagwa is nowhere near a presidential material. Even Robert Mugabe never wanted Mnangagwa to take over power from him! Mnangagwa was inflicted on us by a coup that was not a coup but a continuation and an extension of Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Where in the whole world have people gone to the graves of former rulers to hold cabinet meetings, except in Zimbabwe? My humble question is, does the current government hold meetings at Robert Mugabe's grave in Kutama? That was the rhythm and grammar when Mugabe still lived, this is what we were told, back then. Mugabe was nearer God, they said. Bootlicking is not a sign of educated citizenry but the opposite of it. What Mnangagwa knows best is murdering dissenting voices that dare critique his administration. Are we going to worship a person who eliminated over twenty thousand in Matabeleland? Where is Itai Dzamara and how did he meet his death? Politics is indeed a game of fear; Gen Zs must tell Mnangagwa that he must go, he has failed: instead, they worship him and unequivocally tell us they will do so even if he has died: they will go to Mnangagwa's grave and continue to worship him. Naivety in the extreme! Stupidity on stealth!The first question we should ask ourselves as a nation is, was the struggle for the liberation of Zimbabwe worth it? Who are benefitting today from the revolution we had to endure? What was promised to the citizens before the sons and daughters sacrificed their lives for the common good: went to the liberation war to free us from colonialism? When that freedom was achieved, who are the beneficiaries of the blood of those that perished in the struggle for independence? Mnangagwa's presidency did not deliver meaningful social, economic, and political freedom for all that live in "free" Zimbabwe: This is glaringly evident even to the blind. Perhaps in the maze of the minds of the gullible; those offered remittances from the bales of US$ dollars banked in Mnangagwa's farm are beneficiaries of a free Zimbabwe.To say Kenya has highest literacy rate in Africa, unlike Zimbabwe, is evidently correct and true. The quality of political discourses currently taking place in Kenya right in the middle of a revolution is enviable: I am green with envy. Fortunately, the Gen Zs have leaders aligned to the moment. Kenya should not be led to decline to anarchy; they say. Some of the goals of the Kenya revolution have been achieved: a democratic ecstatic. Nothing in Sub-Sahara African living history has had such revolution, the art of the impossible, taken place in the Southern Sahara continent: The power of social media was instrumental in, (Arab Spring) challenging, uprooting neoliberal establishment in Kenya at the glare of the world at large.President Ruto, the Poster boy of neo-liberalism is beginning to accuse everybody: it is unheard of, that Kenyan people are revolting against his rule, he thinks. President Ruto cannot envisage relinquishing power: the Kenyan people are asking him to step down: the people power who voted for him want him to go. The Gen Zs want a clean slate, a fresh start. They know the kind of society they want: a society that gives dignity to women and children, the poor, the unemployed youth, the downtrodden, the forgotten and oppressed, families that cannot afford the food basket, the stolen lands of their forefathers and mothers by black globalists are the bone of contention. The new Kenya is about to be born. We are witnessing a rebirth of African revolution.The Kenyan political elite are licentious, insensitive, and frivolous to the detriment of the Kenyan masses. The chronic lack of leadership, uncaring attitude towards the populace, the inhuman behaviour to defend his presidency, Ruto gives orders to the police to murder Kenyans. The army: at the behest of the President is out in the streets to kill and maim the Kenyan people. President Ruto must be sent back to the ICC where he was sent ten years ago, accused of the same atrocities of killing and maiming Kenyan citizens to get power by hook and crook. Ruto should realize that he is no longer part of the solution, but part of the problem: hence the Kenyans want him gone as early as yesterday. Otherwise Ruto will start playing piano for the Kenyans and the rest of the African continent with his penis!Zimbabwean Gen Zs are busy worshiping President Mnangagwa and his son, the Deputy Finance Minister earmarked to take over from his father, in case of all eventualities. Even if Mnangagwa were to die, Cabinet meetings would still be held at his grave at the National Heroes Acre, Stupidity is a powerful political force: this statement blissfully demonstrates subservience we have been subjected to for decades as a nation. Our colonizers of today are black. Does that statement about holding meetings at Mnangagwa's grave not taste like white wine left in the bottle open for 99 years? Colonialism was never removed from us but extended to accommodate black colonizers: the Mnangagwas of this earth. The Gen Z revolution in Kenya is removing all vestiges of colonialism disguised as Black majority rule for decades. The struggle continues! Viktoria e Certe!