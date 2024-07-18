Opinion / Columnist
US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair
It's rich and absurd for the new US Ambassador to Zimbabwe - Pamela Tremont - to start her first day in her office in Harare by recklessly charging that the US has "problems with elections" in Zimbabwe, when elections in the US have literally become a problematically violent affair; as exemplified not least by the violent 6 Jan 2021 Capitol Hill insurrection to overturn the US 2020 presidential election results, and last weekend's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, a presidential candidate in the volatile November 2024 elections.
The US is not an example of 'problem-free' or exemplary elections by any stretch of the imagination.
Ambassadors who come from or represent glass countries shouldn't throw stones!
IF HYPOCRISY WAS A COUNTRY:— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 18, 2024
