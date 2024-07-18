Latest News Editor's Choice


Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

4 hrs ago
The deplorable and unjustifiable exclusion of Joshua Nkomo and ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence was apparent shortly after April 1980.

This exclusion was backed by Shona-speaking artists.

The narrative of Zimbabwe's liberation was centered around Robert Mugabe, Mbuya Nehanda and Herbert Chitepo, all "Shona nationalists".

There was no mention of the Battle of the Shangani, which took place on 25 October 1893, under Lobengula, during the First Matabele War.

All the heroes were largely "Shona". However, the first revolt against colonial settler governance occurred in Matabeleland, not in Mashonaland.



All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

