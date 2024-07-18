Opinion / Columnist
Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable
4 hrs ago
The deplorable and unjustifiable exclusion of Joshua Nkomo and ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence was apparent shortly after April 1980.
This exclusion was backed by Shona-speaking artists.
The narrative of Zimbabwe's liberation was centered around Robert Mugabe, Mbuya Nehanda and Herbert Chitepo, all "Shona nationalists".
There was no mention of the Battle of the Shangani, which took place on 25 October 1893, under Lobengula, during the First Matabele War.
All the heroes were largely "Shona". However, the first revolt against colonial settler governance occurred in Matabeleland, not in Mashonaland.
