Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

1 min ago | Views
Centenary Park is a prominent recreational area located in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Here are some key points about the park:

Location and Size
Location: Centenary Park is situated in the heart of Bulawayo, making it easily accessible for both locals and visitors.
Size: The park covers a significant area, providing ample space for various activities and events.
Features and attractions

Gardens: The park is known for its beautifully maintained gardens, featuring a variety of flowers, shrubs and trees. These gardens are ideal for leisurely walks and picnics.

Fountains and ponds: There are several fountains and ornamental ponds within the park, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Playground: Centenary Park includes a children's playground equipped with swings, slides and other play equipment, making it a popular spot for families.

Statues and Monuments: The park is home to several statues and monuments, including those commemorating historical figures and events significant to Bulawayo and Zimbabwe.

Recreational Facilities: There are various recreational facilities, including benches, picnic spots and open spaces for sports and other outdoor activities.

Events and activities
Public Events: The park often hosts public events such as cultural festivals, music concerts and community gatherings.

Private functions: It is also a popular venue for private events like weddings, parties and corporate functions due to its scenic surroundings.

Historical significance
Centenary commemoration: As the name suggests, Centenary Park was established to commemorate a significant milestone in the history of Bulawayo, although the exact event it commemorates might require further specific historical reference.

Cultural heritage: The park reflects the cultural heritage of Bulawayo and serves as a reminder of the city's historical and cultural development.

Conservation and maintenance
Upkeep: The park is maintained by the local municipal authorities, who ensure that it remains a clean and safe environment for visitors.

Conservation efforts: There are ongoing efforts to preserve the natural beauty and historical features of the park, making it a cherished landmark in Bulawayo.

Centenary Park in Bulawayo is a vital green space that offers residents and visitors a place to relax, enjoy nature and participate in community activities.



Source - b-metro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Man kills wife with pick

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

5 mins ago | 4 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

18 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

22 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

24 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

25 mins ago | 3 Views

Roadport licence faces cancellation

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

27 mins ago | 2 Views

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

17 hrs ago | 2002 Views

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 11:18hrs | 1549 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

19 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 398 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

19 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 633 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

19 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 883 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

19 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 697 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 06:31hrs | 689 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2024 at 06:26hrs | 815 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

19 Jul 2024 at 06:24hrs | 637 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

19 Jul 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1591 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

19 Jul 2024 at 06:21hrs | 716 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

19 Jul 2024 at 06:20hrs | 343 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

19 Jul 2024 at 06:19hrs | 1431 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

19 Jul 2024 at 06:18hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

19 Jul 2024 at 06:17hrs | 169 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

19 Jul 2024 at 06:16hrs | 143 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

19 Jul 2024 at 06:15hrs | 691 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

19 Jul 2024 at 06:13hrs | 304 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

19 Jul 2024 at 06:12hrs | 218 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

19 Jul 2024 at 06:11hrs | 616 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

19 Jul 2024 at 06:10hrs | 137 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

19 Jul 2024 at 06:09hrs | 810 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

19 Jul 2024 at 06:09hrs | 316 Views

Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

19 Jul 2024 at 06:08hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

19 Jul 2024 at 06:06hrs | 403 Views

5 officers return from UN mission

19 Jul 2024 at 06:04hrs | 176 Views

Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

19 Jul 2024 at 06:03hrs | 302 Views