4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job
2 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Warriors are expected to appoint a new head coach by the weekend, with Zifa narrowing down the candidates to four from an initial 200 applications. The appointment is crucial as the Warriors prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.
Jairos Tapera, who led the team on an interim basis, will not continue, and Zifa's technical director Jethro "Chemi" Hunidzarira emphasized the need for a prompt appointment to avoid delays in team preparations. The new coach is likely to receive a two-year contract and may be a German, according to some sources.
In addition, Zifa has started a Coach Educators Refresher Course at Zifa Village in Mt Hampden, aimed at improving coaching standards across Zimbabwe. This course is part of Zifa's commitment to enhancing football coaching quality, despite confusion caused by a parallel course run by another organization. Zifa remains the sole body responsible for football activities in Zimbabwe.
Source - b-metro
