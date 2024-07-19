Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

Opinion / Columnist

Matthew Musengezi, a Harare car dealer and socialite, has returned to remand custody amid new fraud charges related to vehicle importation. Musengezi, who was previously acquitted of culpable homicide but fined for failing to stop after an accident, faces allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).Musengezi is accused of importing a 2020 Ford Ranger fraudulently, generating fake invoices for parts, and presenting falsified documents to obtain a Customs Clearance Certificate. The State also claims he illegally imported a 2020 Toyota Fortuner SUV, resulting in a loss of US$40,000 for ZIMRA.Musengezi's recent court appearance saw him protesting against media coverage and enduring another night in remand as the magistrate considers bail conditions. He is due back in court today for a bail hearing.