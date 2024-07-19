Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

3 mins ago | Views
Matthew Musengezi, a Harare car dealer and socialite, has returned to remand custody amid new fraud charges related to vehicle importation. Musengezi, who was previously acquitted of culpable homicide but fined for failing to stop after an accident, faces allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Musengezi is accused of importing a 2020 Ford Ranger fraudulently, generating fake invoices for parts, and presenting falsified documents to obtain a Customs Clearance Certificate. The State also claims he illegally imported a 2020 Toyota Fortuner SUV, resulting in a loss of US$40,000 for ZIMRA.

Musengezi's recent court appearance saw him protesting against media coverage and enduring another night in remand as the magistrate considers bail conditions. He is due back in court today for a bail hearing.

Source - b-metro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

43 secs ago | 0 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Man kills wife with pick

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

9 mins ago | 5 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

23 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

26 mins ago | 4 Views

Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

27 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

29 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

30 mins ago | 3 Views

Roadport licence faces cancellation

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

32 mins ago | 4 Views

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

17 hrs ago | 2009 Views

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 11:18hrs | 1550 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

19 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 398 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

19 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 633 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

19 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 884 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

19 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 699 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 06:31hrs | 689 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2024 at 06:26hrs | 815 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

19 Jul 2024 at 06:24hrs | 637 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

19 Jul 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1591 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

19 Jul 2024 at 06:21hrs | 716 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

19 Jul 2024 at 06:20hrs | 345 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

19 Jul 2024 at 06:19hrs | 1431 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

19 Jul 2024 at 06:18hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

19 Jul 2024 at 06:17hrs | 169 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

19 Jul 2024 at 06:16hrs | 143 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

19 Jul 2024 at 06:15hrs | 691 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

19 Jul 2024 at 06:13hrs | 304 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

19 Jul 2024 at 06:12hrs | 218 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

19 Jul 2024 at 06:11hrs | 617 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

19 Jul 2024 at 06:10hrs | 137 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

19 Jul 2024 at 06:09hrs | 813 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

19 Jul 2024 at 06:09hrs | 316 Views