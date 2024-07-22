Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC of Ramaphosa: Obliterating, political cleansing of left leaning socialists

South Africa is witnessing a significant shift in its political landscape after the African National Congress (ANC), under President Cyril Ramaphosa, lost its majority in Parliament. This development marked a crucial turning point for the ANC, an organisation with a rich history deeply rooted in the African liberation movement.

The ANC, founded in 1912, played a critical role in the liberation of numerous African countries from colonial rule. It birthed movements such as Kanu in Zambia, Zapu and Zanla in Zimbabwe, Frelimo in Mozambique, Nyasaland African Congress (later MCP), and inspired many other African nations striving for freedom.

The ANC's ideological inclination towards countries such as the Soviet Union, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Egypt, and Yugoslavia shaped its principles of socialism and influenced its radical, disruptive policies. These policies, such as the Freedom Charter, Ubuntu, and Ujamaa, aimed at addressing historical inequalities in South Africa.

The ANC's struggle for independence was further supported by neighbouring Frontline States. However, during the Codesa negotiations, the principles of the struggle were undermined, and South Africa agreed to term the 1994 democratic transition as Freedom Day instead of Independence Day. Despite this compromise, the ANC found inspiration in Scandinavian socialist economies, hoping they would provide a model to redress the inequalities caused by colonialism.

However, they faced challenges from sponsored counter-revolutionary forces, often taking the form of rebels or opposition parties. The Renamo in Mozambique and the murder of iconic figures such as Captain Sankara, Lumumba, Chris Hani, and Haile Selassie were seen as attempts to undermine the ANC's socialist policies. Zimbabwe also played a significant role in supporting South Africa's democratic dispensation, providing training to MK and PAC militants, including the majority of today's SANDF generals.

The ANC's commitment to Pan-Africanism and integration, as envisioned by Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Muammar Gaddafi, deepened within Sadc and the African Union. However, in recent years, South Africa has witnessed the eruption of counter-revolutionary forces, including colonial remnants and monopoly capital.

These forces have sponsored opposition parties such as Zimbabwe's MDC, South Africa's IFP and DA, seeking to destroy socialist policies by capitalising on alleged poor economic management and corruption, as well as internal conflicts within the ANC.

These counter-revolutionary forces have extensively sponsored right-wing ideologies and utilised non-profit organisations, media, and the judiciary to persecute left-wing politicians or intellectuals within the ANC.

Labelling them as economic terrorists, radicals, rascals, and disasters, the ANC's past 10 years have witnessed victimisation and alienation of the left-leaning school of thought. Left wing radicals such as Julius Malema, the ANC Youth League under Malema, SACP cadres, Cosatu's Zwelinzima Vavi, a once-popular trade unionist, and Dr John Hlope have all faced ideological cleansing.

This ideological cleansing has resulted in the rise of centre-right leaders within the ANC, who have been rejected by the South African masses. This rejection has led to the current political confusion, with some labelling it as a GNU (grand coalition) or an uncertain political arrangement. Unfortunately, this arrangement has closed the door on left-wing political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe party, ATM, and UAT.

The current GNU comprises strictly right-wing political parties with a general consensus to dismantle socialist policies such as affirmative action, land expropriation, access to free healthcare, free education, BEE, and pan-Africanism.

It is puzzling to witness the manipulation of financial markets, rand value, and investor sentiment to favour the GNU, which lacks any left-wing parties. In normal circumstances, South Africa's unclear political situation, should lead to the depreciation of the rand and market unrest.

As South Africa faces this uncertain political landscape, it is bound to be a doomsday year for its citizens. The future remains blurred, and the absence of strong leftist voices within the political establishment raises concerns about the direction the country will take.

λ Marshall Rufura Ndlela is a renowned academic and economist. He can be contacted at marsh@marshfin.com


Source - The Chronicle
