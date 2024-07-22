Latest News Editor's Choice


Give Chamisa a chance

Zimbabwe is currently suffering from aggravated kwashiorkor of leadership, both in the opposition and the ruling party.

The political space without the charismatic Nelson Chamisa is seemingly looking very dull and uninspiring.

Before Chamisa took his sabbatical break from the hard-hat area of Zimbabwean politics, he had been giving his opponents sleepless nights, and up to now they are still in sixes and sevens.

A lot of Zimbabweans are still rallying behind Nelson Chamisa, despite his break from politics. People are not trusting the leadership of Welshman Ncube and Karenyi Kore, who have taken over the leadership. A lot of them are also accusing the current CCC leadership of being devisive and working in cahoots with the regime, and some are calling it a captured opposition.

The regime used people like Sengezo Tshabangu and others from within the CCC to topple Nelson Chamisa in what appears to be a soft coup, whose intent was to serve the revolutionary party.

Chamisa's sabbatical break has made a lot of people realise that the combination of Welshmen Ncube, Kore, and Tshabangu, Mwonzora, are not serious opposition stalwarts and that they have been rejected by the electorate.

Currently, there are a lot of cries for him to return and rescue the opposition, which is currently in its decomposition state.
Chamisa still has that cutting edge and commands a lot of respect from his peers.

Chamisa's brand is there to live. It is difficult at the moment to destroy what he has built in a few years. He has his own weaknesses and negatives, but trying to blame him for failing to take power in this militantly repressive environment is disingenuous and malicious. Chamisa remains the best foot forward as far as Zimbabwean politics is concerned.

Allowing this country to be run by this regime is like allowing a drunkard to run a bottle store. People are crying for a complete change in this regime and a democratically elected government, not this current kakistocracy one.

