SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

Opinion / Columnist

The frequent visits by the SADC Secretariat to Zimbabwe are quite troubling.Ever since preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit by Harare went into full throttle, the team, based on my own count, has travelled to Zimbabwe at least three times.If I am not mistaken, the first visit by a preparatory mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr. Judith Kateera was in February this year.At the time, it would appear, the team was not entirely impressed by the infrastructure to be used by the regional heads of state who will be attending the summit scheduled for 17th August 2024.This displeasure is what prompted the sudden feverish and panicked construction and rehabilitation projects Zimbabweans are now witnessing targeted at specific areas in the capital city.We have been observing roads that had been neglected since independence in 1990 being rehabilitated whilst new ones to specially selected places constructed.Carefully chosen hotels are being spruced up and brand-new villas going up in record time.On the surface, there may be nothing wrong with our capital city receiving a long-overdue makeover - considering how it had become a smelly ramshackle eyesore.However, running to such a conclusion would be too simplistic.Let us all be reminded that it is not the entirety of Harare, let alone the country, that is getting this face-lift.These supposed ‘developed projects' are only restricted to areas that SADC heads of state will be staying, touring, and conducting their meetings.The rest of Harare, not to mention Zimbabwe, will remain in the same sad, deplorable, and unsightly state it has been for decades.The only reason the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa government decided to pour millions (if not billions) of dollars into these projects is at the behest of the not-too-impressed SADC Secretariat especially after their initial visit.Had that not happened, Harare would still be as potholed as before and MPs (Members of Parliament) driving to the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden on gravel roads.I perfectly understand that the SADC Secretariat is only doing what they are mandated to do - which is to ensure that the summit meets the organization's standards.They are only coming to Zimbabwe in fulfilment of their assigned mission - to check on preparations for the expected heads of state.Nonetheless, herein lies the problem.First and foremost, the funds required to organize a meeting that meets the standards deemed fit for the SADC leaders are from Zimbabwean taxpayers.This is our money being used by the Mnangagwa administration for the comfort and luxury of people who will be in Zimbabwe for only a day or two.The fact that this money - which should ordinarily be invested in uplifting the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans - is being used for the comfort and pleasures of visiting delegates is what makes all this quite troubling.One can imagine a home where the children go without decent meals, are out of school, and are sickly because the father claims he does not have any money.Yet, after hearing of a visit to his home by relatives, suddenly he has enough money to buy the most expense beds and bed linen, dinner plates as well as food, in addition to repainting the house.All this entirely for his guests' comfort and pleasure.However, after seeing these superficial ‘developments', should these relatives not raise concern over the children's apparent sorrowful and dreadful circumstances?Why is SADC - a grouping ostensibly formed with the express goal of bettering the livelihoods of ordinary citizens - more concerned about the leaders instead?Regardless of the SADC Secretariat's stated mandate, would it not have made more sense had they focused on the standards of living in the host nation?Should they not have visited, for instance, Mbare, Tsholotsho, Guruve, Hopley Farm, and even mining areas such as Chiaadzwa, Mbire, and Bikita, amongst others to assess the people's living standards?The warfare of ordinary Zimbabweans should matter the most and take precedence over the comfort and pleasures of heads of state.In actual fact, in a country steeped in unbelievable poverty, should it even matter even if these leaders slept at already existing local lodges?Why do they not rather opt to relate and identify with the people's suffering by preferring more modest arrangements?SADC should be seen to be concerned about the welfare of ordinary people.Surely, what sense is there in heads of state to visit a country where 49 percent of the population is living in extreme poverty and not even bother to see those people?Does it shows a compassionate organization when its leaders can not even empathize with a people who have very little to eat, who have no access to potable water, and with hospitals that lack the most basic medications?Why would these heads of state feel a peace of mind when sleeping in the most luxurious hotels money can build, yet two-thirds of the population around them are struggling to make ends meet?Will they be smiling all the way to Mount Hampden traveling on the state-of-the-art buses procured by the Mnangagwa regime, yet fully knowing that ordinary Zimbabweans move around in dangerously unroadworthy ‘mushikashika' and ‘kombis'?Instead of these SADC leaders falling for and blindly regurgitating the worn-out ‘sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe' drivel, should they not be asking themselves from where the money for all these construction and rehabilitation projects suddenly came?Why has the ZANU PF regime not been using these funds to keep Zimbabwean infrastructure in good quality for the past decades whilst also improving the lives of ordinary citizens?We never heard of some very generous wealthy benefactor sponsoring these projects.So, clearly, the money is there!Why was it then not being used of the benefit of Zimbabweans?Only after the SADC Secretariat had expressed reservations over Zimbabwe's readiness to host the summit did the Mnangagwa administration jump into action.These are the issues I believe SADC should be more concerned about instead of its Secretariat flying to Zimbabwe only to check how comfortable the head of state will be.© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/