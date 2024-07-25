South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

Opinion / Columnist

In a recent parliamentary session, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Omphile Maotwe posed a critical question to Democratic Alliance (DA) member Natasha Mazzone regarding her claimed law degree.Mazzone's response was both shocking and revealing: she admitted to having no such degree and confirmed that her highest qualification is a matric certificate. This revelation mirrors the situation of DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has ascended to the position of Minister of Agriculture with nothing more than an unverified matric certificate.The DA's stance is an affront to the millions of South Africans for whom tertiary education remains a distant dream. For the average African, attaining higher education is a Herculean task, fraught with financial, social, and institutional hurdles, and my own experience is similar.I studied at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), and like many South Africans, I was part of the “missing middle" — those who do not qualify for NSFAS yet cannot afford the exorbitant costs of tertiary education. My father passed away, and in my second year, my mother lost her job.As a result, I faced financial exclusion every year, forced to sign payment arrangements just to continue my studies.This struggle extended my time at university by an additional year. Despite these hardships, I persevered and completed my degree, though I never wore a graduation gown. On stage, instead of receiving my diploma, I would have collected my financial statement.To spare my family, who lived 400 kilometres away in Mkhondo, from this humiliation, I chose not to attend the ceremony. I only managed to pay off my debt in 2017, a year after completing my studies.My story is one of many, yet, individuals like Mazzone and Steenhuisen, cushioned by privilege, dismiss the importance of education with impunity, undermining the very fabric of progress in our nation.This blatant disregard for education within the DA is not just an anomaly but a pattern that highlights their privilege.Mazzone, now serving her fourth term in parliament, has had ample opportunities to pursue further education. Instead, she proudly proclaims her lack of qualifications while standing at the forefront of ridiculing African professionals, such as Maotwe and myself, who have strived for educational excellence despite systemic barriers.The DA's indifference to education is not just a personal failing but a systemic issue that reflects their broader disregard for the empowerment of the African majority. Their preference for “experience" over education is a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the status quo, where white privilege continues to dominate the echelons of power. This is a dangerous precedent that undermines the hard-won educational achievements of black South Africans and perpetuates a cycle of inequality.Education should be a fundamental criterion for leadership. It equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation necessary to navigate complex societal challenges. For black leaders, education has always been a standard — a non-negotiable attribute that distinguishes those who are truly committed to serving their communities with competence and integrity.This is why the EFF, from our conception 11 years ago, have been committed to making education fashionable and accessible. We have fought tirelessly for free, quality, decolonised education for all.We recognise that education is not merely a personal achievement but a collective asset that propels society forward. Our advocacy has always centred on the belief that an educated populace is crucial for the development and advancement of our country.The EFF remains steadfast in our mission to ensure that education is valued and prioritised. We believe that our country's future hinges on the empowerment of its people through knowledge and learning.As we continue to advocate for educational reform, we call on all South Africans to reject the DA's regressive stance and join us in our fight for a society where education is not just a privilege but a fundamental right for all.In conclusion, the DA's blatant disregard for education reeks of incredible privilege and exemplifies the constant shifting of goalposts for Africans. We are perpetually accused of not being smart enough, while white people simply need to exist to be considered “qualified".This backward mindset continues to drag our country down as we are forced to contend with leaders who are grossly under-qualified and never questioned. Meanwhile, Africans must strive for excellence just to access the same opportunities.This hypocrisy and entrenched privilege must be dismantled if we are to move forward as a nation.The EFF will unapologetically lead by example, fiercely championing the cause of education as the foundation of our nation's future. We will continue to hold to account and make uncomfortable in Parliament all leaders who arrogantly refuse to further their education.Their complacency and privilege will be exposed and dismantled, as we fight for a future where true qualifications and dedication to learning are the standards for leadership.-----------Mbali Dlamini is an EFF Member of Parliament.