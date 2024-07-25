Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

31 mins ago | Views
In a recent parliamentary session, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Omphile Maotwe posed a critical question to Democratic Alliance (DA) member Natasha Mazzone regarding her claimed law degree.

Mazzone's response was both shocking and revealing: she admitted to having no such degree and confirmed that her highest qualification is a matric certificate. This revelation mirrors the situation of DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has ascended to the position of Minister of Agriculture with nothing more than an unverified matric certificate.

The DA's stance is an affront to the millions of South Africans for whom tertiary education remains a distant dream. For the average African, attaining higher education is a Herculean task, fraught with financial, social, and institutional hurdles, and my own experience is similar.
I studied at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), and like many South Africans, I was part of the “missing middle" — those who do not qualify for NSFAS yet cannot afford the exorbitant costs of tertiary education. My father passed away, and in my second year, my mother lost her job.

As a result, I faced financial exclusion every year, forced to sign payment arrangements just to continue my studies.

This struggle extended my time at university by an additional year. Despite these hardships, I persevered and completed my degree, though I never wore a graduation gown. On stage, instead of receiving my diploma, I would have collected my financial statement.

To spare my family, who lived 400 kilometres away in Mkhondo, from this humiliation, I chose not to attend the ceremony. I only managed to pay off my debt in 2017, a year after completing my studies.

My story is one of many, yet, individuals like Mazzone and Steenhuisen, cushioned by privilege, dismiss the importance of education with impunity, undermining the very fabric of progress in our nation.

This blatant disregard for education within the DA is not just an anomaly but a pattern that highlights their privilege.

Mazzone, now serving her fourth term in parliament, has had ample opportunities to pursue further education. Instead, she proudly proclaims her lack of qualifications while standing at the forefront of ridiculing African professionals, such as Maotwe and myself, who have strived for educational excellence despite systemic barriers.

The DA's indifference to education is not just a personal failing but a systemic issue that reflects their broader disregard for the empowerment of the African majority. Their preference for “experience" over education is a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the status quo, where white privilege continues to dominate the echelons of power. This is a dangerous precedent that undermines the hard-won educational achievements of black South Africans and perpetuates a cycle of inequality.

Education should be a fundamental criterion for leadership. It equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation necessary to navigate complex societal challenges. For black leaders, education has always been a standard — a non-negotiable attribute that distinguishes those who are truly committed to serving their communities with competence and integrity.

This is why the EFF, from our conception 11 years ago, have been committed to making education fashionable and accessible. We have fought tirelessly for free, quality, decolonised education for all.

We recognise that education is not merely a personal achievement but a collective asset that propels society forward. Our advocacy has always centred on the belief that an educated populace is crucial for the development and advancement of our country.

The EFF remains steadfast in our mission to ensure that education is valued and prioritised. We believe that our country's future hinges on the empowerment of its people through knowledge and learning.

As we continue to advocate for educational reform, we call on all South Africans to reject the DA's regressive stance and join us in our fight for a society where education is not just a privilege but a fundamental right for all.

In conclusion, the DA's blatant disregard for education reeks of incredible privilege and exemplifies the constant shifting of goalposts for Africans. We are perpetually accused of not being smart enough, while white people simply need to exist to be considered “qualified".

This backward mindset continues to drag our country down as we are forced to contend with leaders who are grossly under-qualified and never questioned. Meanwhile, Africans must strive for excellence just to access the same opportunities.

This hypocrisy and entrenched privilege must be dismantled if we are to move forward as a nation.

The EFF will unapologetically lead by example, fiercely championing the cause of education as the foundation of our nation's future. We will continue to hold to account and make uncomfortable in Parliament all leaders who arrogantly refuse to further their education.

Their complacency and privilege will be exposed and dismantled, as we fight for a future where true qualifications and dedication to learning are the standards for leadership.

-----------
Mbali Dlamini is an EFF Member of Parliament.

Source - iol
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #EFF, #Education

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to utilise PPPs to expedite roads rehab in Matebeleland

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman divorces husband over mubobobo claims

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Baby mama wants to pluck out ex-lover's eyes

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Gang rape victim demands GOAT! as compensation

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

15 hrs ago | 827 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

19 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

20 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

20 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

20 hrs ago | 892 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

20 hrs ago | 2222 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

20 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

20 hrs ago | 407 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

20 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

20 hrs ago | 669 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

21 hrs ago | 80 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

24 hrs ago | 4808 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

24 hrs ago | 670 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 355 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 670 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 883 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 525 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 403 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 465 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

25 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 357 Views