Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

Parliamentarians have reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing laws and imposing stringent penalties for public fund misuse. During a meeting convened by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development, legislators discussed the Auditor-General’s recent report, which highlighted ongoing governance issues and a lack of financial accountability in local authorities.The AG's report revealed that out of 92 local authorities, only 19 had up-to-date financial statements as of December 2023, a modest improvement from 17 in 2022. Additionally, last year, 27 ministries had arrears totaling ZWL$2.9 trillion and US$577 million, with no supporting evidence for these expenses.Caston Matewu, representing the Public Accounts Committee, emphasized their role in scrutinizing financial affairs and holding entities accountable, urging law enforcement to act on the findings. Energy Mutodi, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, called for a review of the Urban and Rural Councils Acts to enhance accountability and update legislative guidelines.Local authority representatives acknowledged that while some councils are performing well, issues such as complex reporting arrangements and lack of financial autonomy can affect their performance. Reuben Akili from the Combined Harare Residents Association criticized the lack of enforcement despite damning AG reports and called for arrests of those violating the law. Socio-economic justice activist Mukasiri Sibanda underscored the importance of audits as a measure of good governance and control.