Zimbabwe needs US$10 million to procure condoms

Zimbabwe needs to raise over US$10 million from domestic sources to support condom procurement for 2025 and 2026 due to the withdrawal of donor funding. The country has three markets for condoms: public sector (free), social sector (minimal cost), and commercial. Most users rely on the free public sector condoms.In 2023, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported a significant increase in public sector male condom distribution. Since 2007, the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund have been the primary donors for this programme. However, both have announced they will cease funding by 2026.Ms. Anna Machiya, the national coordinator for STI prevention and condom distribution, highlighted the funding needs: US$1.8 million for female condoms in 2025 and US$9.4 million for both male and female condoms in 2026. The funding gap must be covered by the Treasury and the National Aids Trust Fund (Aids Levy).Efforts are being made to increase domestic funding and remove VAT and duty on commercial condoms to encourage more market players, potentially reducing the public sector burden. Proper and consistent use of condoms is crucial for preventing STIs and unplanned pregnancies. The World Health Organisation notes that increased condom use has averted millions of new HIV infections, with significant impacts in sub-Saharan Africa.Zimbabwe has met the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals ahead of the 2025 target, but disruptions in the condom supply could hinder further progress in HIV prevention. Comprehensive condom programming is essential and should involve engaging men and community leaders as advocates to promote condom use, especially among young people.