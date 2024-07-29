Ireland beat Zimbabwe in one-off test

Opinion / Columnist

Andy McBrine shone with both bat and ball as Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets in a one-off Test in Belfast. After a dramatic top-order collapse, Ireland was rescued by rain on day three, finishing at 33-5 while chasing 158.Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava took 4-12 in a sensational spell. However, on the final day, Lorcan Tucker (56) and McBrine (55*), who shared a 96-run partnership, turned the tide. Despite Tucker's dismissal with Ireland needing 41 runs, Mark Adair (24*) sealed the win with a boundary, ending at 158-6.McBrine, named Player-of-the-Match, took seven wickets for 75 runs across Zimbabwe's two innings. This victory marked Ireland's first home Test win and their second consecutive win after beating Afghanistan in March. Captain Andy Balbirnie praised McBrine's skills and celebrated the home win, especially with Adair, a local, hitting the winning runs.Stormont became Ireland's second Test venue, with McBrine, from Northern Ireland, highlighting the significance of the match. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine reflected on missed opportunities, lamenting the lost chance to press their advantage when Ireland was struggling at 33-5.Brief ScoresZIMBABWE: 210 (P Masvaure 74, J Gumbie 49; A McBrine 3-37, B McCarthy 3-42) and 197 (D Myers 57, S Williams 40; A McBrine 4-38)IRELAND: 250 (PJ Moor 79; T Chivanga 3-39, B Muzarabani 3-53) and 158-6 (L Tucker 56, A McBrine 55 no; R Ngarava 4-53).