Man attacks wife for refusing to kill child in ritual

A woman from Zvimba sustained injuries after being allegedly assaulted by her husband with hammer blows to the head for refusing to kill their child for ritual purposes.On Wednesday, Musa Hove (41) appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms. Winnet Joni on charges of assaulting Evangelistah Chadzingawafa (42).According to the State, the incident occurred on Saturday around 2 am while the couple was sleeping in their bedroom. Hove woke up and accused his wife of not respecting him. Since 2020, Hove had been insisting on killing their third-born child for rituals to gain wealth and enhance their business, but his wife refused.Hove then instructed his wife to sleep in the spare bedroom with the children, and she complied. Allegedly, Hove followed her with a hammer and struck her twice on the head. Despite the attack, Ms. Chadzingawafa managed to disarm him, though he bit her right hand during the struggle.She reported the assault to the police, leading to Hove's arrest. Mrs. Idris Mupandasekwa appeared for the State.