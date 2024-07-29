Police account for 3 wanted robbers

Opinion / Columnist

Police have apprehended three members of a five-man armed robbery gang from Harare, with two suspects arrested and a third killed in a shoot-out with detectives in Chinamhora over the weekend.Raymond Mugabe (39), who had a large arsenal at his home, succumbed to injuries from the shoot-out, while Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) surrendered.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the three were allegedly involved in multiple robberies in Harare between May 31 and last Tuesday.Mugabe died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after the shoot-out in Domboshava. Detectives arrested Kenneth Chiputura on Friday at his Domboshava residence, recovering a bulletproof vest and 40 Chinese Yuan. On Saturday, detectives arrested Munyapa, who was found with a CZ 75 9-01 pistol, a Retay air gun, and an empty champagne bottle.Commissioner Nyathi said Mugabe, implicated in the robberies, was shot by detectives during an exchange of gunfire while hiding in a house at Dzorwa Village, Chinamhora, Domboshava.The trio was linked to two armed robberies: one on May 31 in Mandara, Harare, where US$15,000, four firearms, and jewelry were stolen, and another last Tuesday on Duiker Street, Mandara, Harare, where US$1,000 and valuables worth US$1,000 were taken.Commissioner Nyathi mentioned that investigations are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects, identified as Blessing and Mavhunga, recover stolen property, and identify additional cases linked to the gang. He commended the public for providing information leading to the arrests and urged anyone with information on criminal activities to contact the National Complaints Desk or report to the nearest police station.