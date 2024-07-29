Chief Mtshana Khumalo sings for his supper

Opinion / Columnist

Traditional leaders have been cautioned against disrespecting President Mnangagwa. National Council of Chiefs President, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, emphasized the importance of loyalty and respect for the appointing authority during the installation of Chief Kgwatalala in Gwanda. Chief Mtshane Khumalo expressed concern over some traditional leaders publicly insulting the President and stressed the need to follow proper procedures to address grievances.Chief Mtshane Khumalo highlighted the crucial role of chiefs in fostering peace, unity, and mobilizing people to participate in Government development programs. He emphasized the importance of the isiphala senkosi program, which allocates 100 bags of grain per ward to address food aid needs. Chiefs are responsible for ensuring fair distribution of this aid, and any misuse would lead to arrest.He also underscored the Government's commitment to improving the welfare of traditional leaders by prioritizing their transportation, housing, and other needs. He called for the revival of training for chiefs and headmen to effectively handle cases in their courts.Chief Mtshane Khumalo stressed the importance of collaboration between traditional leaders and various stakeholders, including government ministries, development partners, and community development structures, to unite people and foster area development.