National hero status for Jack Mpofu recommended

Bulawayo province has recommended that former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command member and pioneer liberation fighter Makhethi Ndebele, known by his pseudonym Jack Mpofu, be declared a national hero. Mpofu, aged 82, passed away on Saturday at his home in Cowdray Park suburb after a period of declining health, culminating in a series of seizures.Family spokesperson Mr. Witness Dube recounted that Mpofu collapsed while bathing on Wednesday and subsequently experienced seizures until his death. Despite hospital visits and apparent stabilization, Mpofu's condition worsened on Saturday, and he passed away before he could visit his farm as planned.Zanu-PF politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, who confirmed Mpofu’s death, stated that Bulawayo Province is advocating for his recognition as a national hero due to his significant contributions to the liberation struggle. Mpofu, a member of the elite Zipra High Command, was praised for his role as an effective sniper and for his direct involvement in the liberation efforts from 1967 when he joined the struggle from Zambia.Last year, President Mnangagwa honored Mpofu and other senior ZIPRA and ZANLA commanders with vehicles in recognition of their contributions. Mpofu's dedication was highlighted by his recruitment to the armed struggle in 1967 while working at Ndola Airport in Zambia, despite limited volunteer numbers.Born on June 6, 1942, in Mangwe District, Mpofu trained with a group of 200 recruits in Morogoro, Tanzania, under Albert Nxele, with Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Russia, Ambrose Mutinhiri, as the chief of staff. Mpofu’s legacy includes witnessing the death of ZIPRA commander Rogers Mangena and sustaining injuries during that incident.