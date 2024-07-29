Dexter Nduna threatens court action

Opinion / Columnist

Former Zanu-PF Chegutu West lawmaker, Dexter Nduna, has criticized City Parking for allegedly failing to use the remittances collected over the past decade for the intended purpose of maintaining and upgrading Harare's roads. In an interview with NewsDay, Nduna threatened legal action against City Parking to ensure accountability and proper utilization of funds.Nduna argued that City Parking should produce records demonstrating that the fees collected were used for the routine and periodic maintenance of roads as stipulated by the Roads Act. He emphasized the importance of aligning business practices with legal and ethical standards and suggested that the government could consider alternative companies for collecting parking fees if City Parking fails to comply.A Commission of Inquiry into Harare's operations revealed that City Parking had operated for about a decade under a verbal agreement, with a formal agreement only signed in 2022. Prior to this, the company was reportedly using public assets without any record of payment. The company's managing director, Simon Muzviyo, claimed that City Parking is a private entity not subject to public scrutiny under the Public Finance Management Act. This situation has led to questions from legislators regarding the creation of a private company by the City of Harare to collect revenue from motorists.