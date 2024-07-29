Zifa still undecided on Warriors coach

Opinion / Columnist

ZIFA has narrowed down the shortlist for the Warriors coaching job to three candidates, with the final phase of the recruitment process set for next week. Over 180 applications were received for the position, and after the initial round of interviews, five candidates were shortlisted. The list included three German nationals—Winfried Schäfer, Antoine Hey, and Michael Nees—a Brazilian, Marcio Maximo Barcellos, and a Spaniard, Gerard Nus.ZIFA general-secretary Yvonne Manwa confirmed that the list has been further trimmed to three candidates, although their names have not been disclosed to avoid leaks and professional complications. The final interviews are planned for Monday, with the new coach expected to be announced later in the week.The new coach will prepare the Warriors for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers starting in September. Zimbabwe will compete against Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia for a spot in the Afcon finals in Morocco next year.Zimbabwe has not had a permanent coach since being banned by FIFA in February 2022 due to government interference. Interim coaches, including Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito, Norman Mapeza, and Jairos Tapera, have led the team since last year. ZIFA is committed to appointing the most qualified coach to lead the Warriors, with all shortlisted candidates having impressive credentials.