Teenagers kill man in fight over sex worker
29 Jul 2024 at 04:18hrs | Views
Two Harare teenagers are in serious trouble after allegedly killing a rival suitor during a violent altercation over a commercial sex worker.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.
"Police in Southlea Park are investigating a murder case involving two male juveniles, aged 17 and 16, who attacked and killed the victim, Nelson Chiripanyanga (33), using fists and an unknown sharp object after an argument over a lady of the night," Nyathi said in a statement.
In a separate incident, police in Marondera have arrested Knowledge Kapesa (36), a suspected mental patient, in connection with a murder at Rasternburg Farm, Marondera, on July 27, 2024.
The suspect reportedly struck his father, Manuel Kapesa (76), on the head with stones after the elder Kapesa refused to give him sweet potatoes. The victim is said to have died on the spot.
Source - NewZimbabwe
