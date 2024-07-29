Fight to end drug abuse

Opinion / Columnist

Many destinies are thwarted because of drug abuse. Drugs are very bad and we have to fight them. The future of the youth is in jeopardy as a result of god of drugs. There are numerous factors which are causing the havoc of drugs.The factors which are contributing to the rise of drugs in rurals, ghettos and low densities are so many. The major factor is our rotten political, economical, and social systems.Communities are in tattaters due to drugs. It's sad that the elites are vehemently involved in the selling of dangerous drugs. Poverty is causing a lot of people to live disjoint lives.Drug abuse is on the rampage. Gone are the days where males were the only ones associated with illicit drugs. Girls are now also at the forefront of drug abuse. A lot of taboo is happening through the influence of drug abuse. Crime rate is also on the rise due to drug abuse.The government must come up with serious robust policies in order to stop drug abuse. We need to build very vibrant and energetic community structures, in order to fight the issue of drug abuse. The future of the next generation is in trouble; that's if we have failed to tackle the issue of drugs. Everyone of us has a pivotal role to play.A lot must be done in schools to end drugs. Schools must come up with serious robust policies to stop drug abuse. The law enforcement agents must work tirelessly to stop drug abuse in schools. They must give serious penalties to those who are shopping drugs to school children.Awareness campaigns against drugs must be funded. Those who are caught in the wrong side of the law must be brought to book. It is sad that there are political connected people, who are also contributing in killing the future of the next generation. The future of the nation is in the youth. Where is the future when young people are dying, because of crystal meth along side other illicit substances, including cannabis and other prescription drugs? Many of them are no longer eligible to work because of the state they are now into.A lot needs to be done in order to preserve the future of the nation. Many young people are not participating in economic and political activities because of drug abuse. They always stay high on drugs.The church must provide adequate support and counselling for those struggling with addiction. It also must unite families. Drug abuse has caused serious family problems. It is a crisis.We all have a pivotal role to play to end drug abuse. The drug abuse must stop. The market is growing.Tatenda HwariWhatsApp: 0735746576