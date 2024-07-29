Don't give up on your goals

Opinion / Columnist

Goal setting is of paramount importance in life. It is essential to remain true to your goals and vision. Yes, you will be vehemently shaken, but refuse to give up. Giving up is not an option.Failing forward. One day, all of your mistakes will create formidable success. Great minds never quit. The Creator has created us with an ability to endure hardship. Life is for real fighters. Fight for your goals. Fight for your vision. At times, you will be knocked out, but refuse to remain down. There is a light at the of the tunnel.In life, you will be tested. It's critical for you to pass the test. Life is designed for you to win. For you to win, you must remain true to yourself. Avoid naysayers. Block all negativities.There is a Creator who cares for you. He has the best answers. God loves you, and cares deeply for you. He has a plan and a purpose for your life. For you to live peacefully, you must discover your true purpose in life. Do you really know who you are ? Why are you here? What can you do ? Discover yourself. If you discover yourself, you won't give up. You'll be able to see the bigger picture.The bigger picture will make you strong. A man of vision will not surrender. Life has serious failures which makes you strong, and prepares you for the future. The university of failure is great. It gives you hints on things which will not work. Embrace failure and win.Continue with that dream. Don't dump that invention. Finish that book. Why are you doubting your speaking abilities? Yes, you can be a great sportsman. Just focus. Look up. It is going to be well with you.The sky is not the limit for you, but it is the starting point. God has a plan and a purpose for your life. The best is yet to come. You've the potential to be one of the best in this world. Don't close your book. It's time to be committed and dedicated to your dreams.Thomas Edison once said, " I have not failed. I've just found ten thousand ways that won't work." Humbly view your mistakes as "tuition paid" on your education, then grow wiser and keep moving forward. Learn from failures and mistakes.Tatenda Hwari!Contact: WhatsApp 0735746576