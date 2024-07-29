Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

Opinion / Columnist

If truth be told, the tragic events happening in the opposition can only be attributed to Nelson Chamisa himself because only him can put a stop to this nonsense.If he were to step up and show leadership all the internecine infighting and the confusion will come to an end forthwith.Although his unexpected resignation as CCC president early this year has been hailed as strategic move in some quarters , it is , to put it bluntly, a mammoth betrayal to the people of Zimbabwe who had reposed their hopes on him.It is not only sheer betrayal of people's hopes but it has created mother of all confusions as we have witnessed at every turn.It is a public secret that Sengezo Tshabangu destroyed the Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC) for his own personal reasons , as a hired gun but abandoning ship at that juncture was not a good idea it is akin to resigning to fate (kuramwira makudo munda).When Chamisa abandoned ship, the so called "blue movement" was purpotedly formed .As fate would have it, it suffered a still birth not least because after its inception the people pretending to run "blue movement" held a press conference saying they were still CCC members, the same party from which Nelson Chamisa resigned .If this is not manifestation of telling confusion, nothing else is, it is like taking three steps forward and five backwards.At another press conference addressed by one Promise Mkwananzi as CCC spokesperson, he said Jameson Timba will lead a committee which was tasked with convincing Nelson Chamisa to come back and lead the partyUntil now there is no feedback from the so called Timba committee and Mkwananzi has since disappered from public view.The Citizens' National Assmbly( CNA) which was left behind by Nelson Chamisa was dismantled and replaced with a new CNA. This has widened fissures in the opposition party.Right now the state of affairs is so confusing.What is happening in the opposition right now is total confusion and no one seems to be giving any satisfactory answers.It appears the CCC has three factions and two of them are claiming to be aligned to Nelson Chamisa.We have seen people like Welshman Ncube calling for press conferences where they vow to respect 2019 Gweru Congress but distancing themselves from Tshabangu and his shenanigans, claiming that Charlton Hwende , who was elected in 2019, is their Secretary General.Welshman & Co are saying they want to bring opposition back on its feet. A mammoth task if you ask me and we are yet to see their strategy at allThen the "Blue movement" is or was just another side show - a movement of opportunists seeking political capital by elbowing out their fellow comrades pretending to be the "NEW"- whatever that means.Not to be outdone, Tshabangu has teamed up with his lackeys and still adamant that he is the "interim" Secretary General.This lot is teeming with legislators who were miraculously spared from recalls and those who were appointed by Tshabangu after the recalls. No one seems to understand their motive at all.Apparently, there is no stopping Tshabangu , he reportedly went to Manicaland where he is said to have formed his "structures" appointing renegade Pishai Muchauraya as spokesperson.Surprisingly no one in the said structures was from the former MDC Alliance or CCC structures only new faces.What is needed now is a new strategy in the opposition not a needless contest to remove each other from the decaying carcass of the CCC.Politics is a game of numbers , have we not learned anything from the past?One would be cautious to align any of these CCC factions to Zanu pf, because there is no tangible evidence to support it.If anything all , these factions deny any connection with Zanu pf and some even claim to be waiting for Nelson Chamisa to come back and give direction.One question that is begging is , where is Chamisa when the people need him, why is he quiet when people are fighting in his name?Nelson Chamisa should come out in open sooner rather than later and give people direction. He must unite all these fighting groups or remain quiet for ever if he so wishes.Keeping quiet or hiding in his lair under these circumstances is very dangerous to the opposition and it will only strengthen Zanu pf and give them a free reign.As it stands, there is confusion in the streets of the opposition, there is confusion in the council chambers, and there is confusion in parliament . It my belief that only Nelson Chamisa can end all this confusion obtaining now.The opposition need to wake up from slumber not least because 2028 or is it 2030, is coming.