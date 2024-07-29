Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has very brilliant people who have come to a realization that change will only happen in Zimbabwe when the country has Independent: Electoral Commission, Judiciary, Central Bank, Security Forces, Media, and Civil Service.Nelson Chamisa has this sense of entitlement - he thinks Zimbabwe leadership minus him, is a dead country. To me this sense of entitlement is not only absurd but also misguided.Fadzai Mahere is so passionate about having new leaders taking over in Zimbabwe. My issue with her is she thinks she is the only person who can utter these words - we need new leaders. We all yearn for change of direction in the country's leadership but we are not naive enough not to realize that the environment is not ripe for anyone to dislodge the former freedom fighters. There is no need to respond on X to everything absurd uttered by some old and senile politicians.Saviour Kasukuwere might need some mental health evaluation. I am not a mental health practitioner but surely I suspect something is not right with him. Maybe living away from home is affecting him real bad. My main issue with him is how he has been revealing his undercover activities in Mozambique. He is trying to tell us that he was a CIO agent. Those are secrets you take to your grave.One of my friends told me that in politics, there is a realization that when one sees a cockroach in their house, it is too late. The whole house is infected and needs to be fumigated. That is the strategy of winning in politics not these rah-rah stop Mnangagwa utterances.I encourage these three to do something or else shut up and learn more about the cockroach strategy if they are true leaders. I for one am sick and tired of their empty was utterances.