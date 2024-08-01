Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

Opinion / Columnist

LOCAL language dialects are often devised or formulated within specific areas or zones, and thereby that particular dialect becomes indigent to the area of creation.The early 1950s saw the emergence of the "tsotsitaal" dialect in South Africa, mainly in the Johannesburg and Soweto Townships.Eventually this "tsotsitaal" dialect found its way into Southern Rhodesia, (present day Zimbabwe), as a result of importation mostly by former mine workers who had been working in the South African mines. "Tsotsitaal" is now commonplace in the Bulawayo townships, but is has been modified with the passage of time."Eta majida", "Eta magents", "Zithini bafo" is the common salutation among the youths. "Nzakuqava mora", meaning I will see you tomorrow. When asking for a cigarette, one would say, "akwenze imoko" or "akwenze inkawuzo". Others would say, "Ngicela ungikhathele idamba."Sizinda Township denizens have devised a colloquial language which is unique only to Sizinda Township. If you were to hear people conversing in this lingo, be it in South Africa, the United Kingdom or the United States of America, you would automatically know without a scintilla of doubt that these people are pure Sizinda Township breed."Tshingaphi etshingu Clifford?" This would be translated to mean, "Where is Clifford?" "Kangaphi akangu Goliath"? This would be one asking about the whereabouts of Goliath. You will notice that, in the Sizinda colloquial language, the preceding vowels have degrees of connotations."Tshi" would normally denote to someone or something that is big, nasty, horrendous, or something of a grossly offensive and scurrilous nature. On the other hand, the word "ka" denotes to someone or something small, a diminutive figure, or something of little significance. "Akangu Elias, kade kendavekile izolo." (Elias was highly intoxicated yesterday). "Etshingu Stumbeko tshiyayi ncweba blind ibhodo." (Stumbeko has a gigantic appetite for sadza).For a visitor or a new person in Sizinda Township, this Sizinda Township lingo would sound like Greek or some other alien language from another planet. Yes, it would be confusing at first, but it is easy to grasp and learn."Kanti otunga bafana lotu tuvela ngaphi?" (Where are these young boys coming from?) There is pluralism in that statement, in the sense that there is more than one boy in question. Hence a singularity question would be as follows, "Kanti akangu mfana laka kavela ngaphi?" (Where is this young boy coming from?)Over the years the Sizinda Township dialect has become rich in the sense that its nouns and verbs have multiplied, leading to the creation of various synonyms.For example, one would ask a question like, "Did you see him yesterday?" Thus, the same question can be asked in various ways, like, "Utshibonile izolo?", or "Utshiqavile izolo?", or "Utshinompolile izolo?" "Etshingu Batisani, ngitshibonile izolo ePalace." Another form would be to say, "Tshingu Batisani ngitshiqave e Palace izolo." (I saw Batisani yesterday at the Palace Hotel.)It is therefore easy to identify a person from Sizinda Township, by the Sizinda colloquial language. Some people have simply abandoned or forgotten to converse in the normal Ndebele language, such that they now use the colloquial language in their homes, leading to the children adopting this dialect at a tender age and thinking that it is the normal language.Some children even have difficulties in their early formative education at school, to adjust to the proper Ndebele language.Happy reading. Till we meet again next time. Feedback: Clifford Kalibo/ WhatsApp: 0783856228 E-mail: kaliboc@gmail.com