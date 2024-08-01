Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

Opinion / Columnist

In the midst of the ongoing Miss South Africa 2024 competition, one contestant has found herself at the center of a national controversy - Chidimma Adetshina. Since being crowned as one of the top 16 finalists, Adetshina has faced a barrage of criticism and online harassment, drawing attention to the alarming trend of victimisation in the pageant industry.The focal point of the controversy surrounds Adetshina's citizenship status. As reported by News24, the Department of Home Affairs has clarified the citizenship rules, stating that participants in the Miss South Africa pageant must be South African citizens. However, Adetshina, who was born in Nigeria, has faced intense scrutiny over her eligibility to compete.What is particularly concerning is that the fierce backlash against Adetshina appears to be disproportionate when compared to the treatment of other contestants. While the rules around citizenship are applicable to all participants, Adetshina seems to be the sole target of the public's ire. Previous white participants have never been questioned about their citizenship but a black African, the colonial mentality is embedded in black South African mind."It is deeply troubling to see how Chidimma is being singled out and subjected to such intense criticism," said social commentator Thuli Madonsela. "The level of vitriol and online harassment she has faced is unacceptable and speaks to a larger issue of discrimination and intolerance within our society."The issue of Adetshina's citizenship has sparked a broader conversation about the inclusivity and diversity within the Miss South Africa pageant. Many have questioned why this particular controversy has garnered such widespread attention, while the citizenships of other contestants have not been subjected to the same level of scrutiny."We should be celebrating the diversity of talent and backgrounds represented in the Miss SA competition," said political analyst Njabulo Nzuza. "Instead, we are seeing a troubling pattern of targeting and victimisation, which undermines the very values of unity and equality that the pageant should be promoting."Adetshina herself has spoken out about the ordeal, expressing her disappointment and hurt at the way she has been treated. In a social media post, she wrote, "I am proud of my Nigerian heritage, but I am also proud to be a South African citizen. The constant barrage of criticism and personal attacks is deeply hurtful and has taken a toll on my mental well-being."The backlash against Adetshina has also drawn the attention of her fellow contestants, who have rallied in support of the young woman. Several Miss SA finalists have taken to social media to condemn the online bullying and to call for a more inclusive and compassionate approach to the competition."Chidimma is a talented and passionate young woman who deserves to be celebrated, not vilified," said fellow contestant Thando Dlomo. "We are all here to represent the diversity and strength of South Africa, and we should be uplifting one another, not tearing each other down."This controversy has shone a spotlight on the broader issue of victimisation and discrimination within the pageant industry. While the Miss South Africa competition has long been touted as a platform for empowering young women, the treatment of Adetshina has highlighted the need for deeper self-reflection and a commitment to truly embracing inclusivity and diversity."This is not just about one individual contestant," said sociologist Dr. Zinhle Mthembu. "It's about the systemic biases and prejudices that still exist within our society, and the responsibility we all have to address them. We need to create a culture of respect, acceptance, and equal opportunity, not just in pageants, but in all aspects of our lives."As the Miss South Africa 2024 competition continues, the focus should be on celebrating the talents and accomplishments of all the contestants, regardless of their backgrounds or citizenship status. The victimization of Chidimma Adetshina serves as a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done in creating a society that truly values diversity and inclusion."We have an opportunity here to set a new standard, to show the world that South Africa is a place where everyone can thrive, regardless of their origins," said Madonsela. "But that starts with addressing the root causes of intolerance and discrimination, and ensuring that every individual is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."Sad state of affairs.Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi