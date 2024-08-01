Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

Opinion / Columnist

First of all, let's get one thing straight.There is a huge difference between a demonstration and a riot.I felt that I needed to clarify a misconception that, in my book, has been deliberately created and sowed by the Zimbabwe government.In their efforts to suppress and stifle citizens' inalienable constitutional right to demonstrate, the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa regime has sought to portray demonstrations as violent and destabilizing to the nation.This has been the justification used to not only prevent but brutally crash any attempts by ordinary Zimbabweans to express their grievances or demands through demonstrations.Yet, in all this, the ZANU PF military junta has failed or never bothered to proffer any substantiated evidence that those who were planning to exercise their section 59 constitutional right to demonstrate were, in actual fact, plotting to unleash a reign of terror.Let us be clear.There is a huge difference between demonstrating and rioting.As much as section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe goes out of its way in stating that this right to demonstrate, which every Zimbabwean has, should be exercised in a peaceful way, there was really no need to be so specific.According to the Oxford Dictionary, a demonstration is defined as 'a public meeting or march protesting against something or expressing views on a political issue'.No where in this definition is a provision made that these 'public meetings or marches' may either be peaceful or violent in nature.In other words, any legitimate demonstration is, by its very nature and definition, peaceful.There is no demonstration that is violent!When people decide to protest violently, then this automatically ceases to be a demonstration.It becomes a riot - which the Oxford Dictionary defines as 'a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd'.That is why most countries, including Zimbabwe, have anti-riot squads in their security forces.This is because riots are illegal and actually very destructive and even fatal.As can be clearly seen, the only thing that can potentially 'destabilize a country' is a riot - and certainly not a demonstration.There is a huge difference.Demonstrations are a peaceful and an integral component of any genuine democracy - which should, in actual fact, be encouraged and not suppressed.It then becomes rather disturbing when the Mnangagwa regime always rushes to threaten and even arrest all those who announce their intention to demonstrate or are suspected of planning a demonstration.This, in spite of the right to demonstrate enshrined in the country's supreme law.It is apparent that the government is deliberately trying to confuse a demonstration and a riot as an excuse to violate the people's rights.In a true democracy, the police should actually be present at these demonstrations in order to safeguard both the demonstrators and other civilians who may not want to take part.However, effecting a wholesale ban on demonstrations, particularly when they are permitted under the law, is not just illegal but oppressive.It is, thus, most puzzling why the Mnangagwa administration would want to be seen by the world as a flagrant violator of the law and human rights.This is more so when the country will be hosting regional leaders in just a fortnight - whereby Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship of the SADC (Southern African Development Community).Is it not an embarrassment for Zimbabwe when the Mnangagwa regime is making all the wrong news headlines all over the world for cracking down on perceived opposition gatherings?Do those in power in Zimbabwe not feel ashamed when images of suspected state security agents abducting critics of the regime from an airplane in broad daylight are shown around the globe?Are these not the scenes the world watched in utter horror as rights activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Vusumuzi Moyo, and Samuel Gwenzi were savagely dragged off a plane on 31st July 2024?They were reportedly later dumped at Harare Central Police Station after having been brutally beaten up.This was not long after the arrest of 79 opposition activists at the private residence of their leader Jameson Timba in Harare on 16th June 2024 as they commemorated the 'Day of the African Child'.They have been languishing in remand prison even since they have been repeatedly denied their constitutional right to bail.In all this, some of these incarcerated opposition activists were injured during the raid by the police, such that one of them, Tambudzai Makororo, needed surgery on her leg.In addition, on 29th June, seven members of the Job Sikhala-led NDWG (National Democratic Working Group) were arrested in Harare as they distributed food aid to the needy.Over a week ago, 44 students of the ZINASU (Zimbabwe National Students Union) were also arrested as they held a meeting at the ZESA Training Centre in Harare.These are all signs of a ruthless tyrannical regime, which has utterly no respect for human rights and the rule of law - as none of these people actually committed any offence.Most of them were arrested while holding private meetings that do not require any permission by the police.That is why the UN (United Nations) Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights, Mary Lawlor, a day ago, urged the Mnangagwa regime to respect the rights of Zimbabweans.This is a huge and embarrassing indictment on a country that will assume the chairmanship of a regional body in only two weeks' time.But why is the Zimbabwe government so determined to crackdown on any possible demonstrations during the 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for 17th August 2024?What is so wrong with ordinary Zimbabweans expressing their views in the presence of these regional leaders and the global media?It is important for Zimbabweans to know that staging demonstrations at international events and gatherings is nothing new.In fact, it can actually be said to be the norm all over the world.Whenever world leaders meet, there are numerous groups that take advantage of this rare opportunity to express their opinions and concerns.What can be a better place for aggrieved people to have their grievances heard than when world leaders and the global media are present?Be it during the UN General Assembly, or Climate Change Conference, or WTO (World Trade Organization), G7, or G20 - massive demonstrations are to be expected.These could be by climate change and environmental or anti-globalization activists, or those from other countries protesting their leaders' repressive policies.Yet, in all this, we never see the host governments stifling or suppressing these demonstrations.In actually fact, the police are deployed to ensure that both the demonstrators and other civilians are safeguarded and conduct their activities freely.Whether this is at the UN headquarters in New York, or in Geneva, or Glasgow, or Johannesburg, or Lusaka - demonstrations at international events are a common feature.It then becomes rather disturbing when Mnangagwa and his regime are the only ones seen by the world to have zero-tolerance towards the exercise of democratic rights by citizens.There should be absolutely nothing wrong with peaceful protestors marching or picketing outside the SADC Summit venue or wherever these leaders will be visiting.It is a democratic right.In conclusion, it is a great shame on SADC that these various heads of state and government will be meeting in a country where people's rights are violated willy-nilly.Not only that, but this is the country that will chair the regional body for the next twelve months!What a shame!