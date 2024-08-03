Latest News Editor's Choice


Customers cry foul as airtime mysteriously disappears

IN the ever-evolving landscape of telecommunications, trust is the currency that binds customers to their service providers.

However, recent events have shaken this trust, leaving customers feeling cheated and disillusioned.

Let us delve into the incidents that have sparked concern and explore potential solutions.

Imagine dialling a customer service number, only to be met with silence! This is a facility where assistance once resided. The silence is the reality being faced by customers of mobile telecommunications companies.

Queries go unanswered, complaints unheard and frustrations mount. How can a telecoms company operate without a lifeline for its customers?

The balance check feature, once a simple dial away, has also vanished.

If you dial the balance check code, you only receive a message that reads: "Sorry, this option is not available right now."

Customers load credit, only to watch it dwindle mysteriously. For instance, a customer loaded US$10 and saw it shrink, vanishing like morning mist, to US$9,60 without any apparent usage — a disconcerting experience.

Another customer had US$12 disappear into thin air. But how is that?

No calls, no texts, no data usage?

Frustrations are slowly reaching their peak.

Two customers, two experiences, one common thread: a vanishing act that defies logic.

These customers are longing for the simplicity of dialling a customer service number and receiving an accurate update.

But that code is leading nowhere.

The disappearing balances are haunting the market player's customer base. It is an unsolved mystery, a financial Bermuda Triangle.

Customers now second-guess every transaction.

Is their balance accurate? Will it vanish overnight? The uncertainty has gnawed at their confidence, causing financial anxiety and eroding the very foundation of their relationship with their service provider.

They are trying to make sense of the disappearing funds.

With the absence of customer service, helplessness is amplified. With no response, no resolution, users have no recourse. They are adrift in a sea of unanswered questions. Could this be a silent heist, one that chips away at their trust and financial stability, resulting in helplessness?

Customers deserve transparency. This is the first step.

The companies must communicate openly, acknowledge the issue, explain the disappearances and assure customers that their concerns matter.

There is need for immediate action to restore customer service lines. Even a recorded message is better than silence. Let users know they are not alone.

The companies have a duty to provide clarity on balances. Reintroduce balance checks. Customers deserve real-time updates. A simple code can restore faith and dispel doubts.

Accountability is key. Investigate the disappearing balances. If foul play is afoot, expose it.

Stakeholders deserve clarity and answers. Telecom companies thrive on connectivity. But it is not just about signals; it is about trust — the invisible thread that binds users to their service providers. The companies must take heed.

Let us restore trust — one dial, one balance checks at a time. Your customers await, their faith hanging in the balance.

Cresencia Marjorie Chiremba is a marketing consultant with a strong passion for customer service/experience. For comments, suggestions and training, she can be reached at: info@customersuccess.co.zw or +263712979461, 0719978335, 0772978335.

Source - The Sunday Mail
