Opinion / Columnist

Catch them young. Birds of a feather flock together. In the photo is Anesu Ajana (holding his impressive school report), a second grader and academic starlet of Chinehasha Primary School in Chiweshe, Mash. Central. He came out with flying colours at school tests for the just-ended school term. Anesu worked hard, attaining very good marks to land the sixth position in a class of over twenty learners.A 'smart' and clever learner will 'flock' with those who are also bright in academic pursuance. As parents, we must know whom the boy or girl child is 'playing' with. At this tender age, some juveniles are already toying and experimenting with 'mutoriro'. Parents should endeavour to assist their children with homework. Education does not come cheap because its not 'cheap'.Let's strive to pay school fees for our school-going children. A child whose fees are in arrears is a traumatised learner whose marks may start 'playing Russian Roulette'. As parents let's play our part (fees) and the child plays his/hers, (study hard). Discipline is very important to serious learners. It starts at home and all the way to school.Keep an eagle eye on your child this school holiday and more to come. Whoever thought rural schools are not good must think twice. Education the only investment with zero risk.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chiweshe.