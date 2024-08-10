Mohadi calls for peace

Opinion / Columnist

Vice President Kembo Mohadi recently presided over the handover of 450 new vehicles to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, aimed at enhancing their operational capacity and maintaining peace and security across the country.This significant boost to the police fleet will be distributed to stations nationwide, improving their ability to respond to criminal activities.During the event, Mohadi emphasized the importance of equipping the police with modern tools, noting that the government remains committed to supporting their efforts despite economic challenges and sanctions. He highlighted the evolving nature of crime and the need for the police to stay ahead with advanced resources.Mohadi also addressed the rising issue of drug and substance abuse among youths, urging a coordinated response from all sectors, including the private sector, to combat this problem.