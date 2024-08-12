Latest News Editor's Choice


Invest in experiences

Investing in property is wise, investing in business is noble and investing in your education, self-development and spiritual development is priceless. But don't forget to *invest in experiences*.

Ask anyone in this world, including yourself,  what is the greatest thing you miss or remember about someone, especially those who have left this world. No matter how poor or rich they were, we don't miss what they possessed or what they had but what we had with them, the experiences we had and priceless moments we shared.

That is why the little child runs towards its poor mum when she comes home, that's why even the strongest of us often admits (sometimes on social media) that they miss their parents. We don't miss their cars, we don't miss their mansions and wealth, we miss those *experiences*.

 How much time do you devout to deliberately creating experiences with your loved ones, those little priceless moments. We spend so much time and money in various fancy investments that make us look like we have got the world on our feet, yet at the end of the journey we cry out like the preacher in the book of Ecclesiastics, "Vanity of vanities, all is Vanity and chasing after wind".

If you claim to be too busy to have some time for what really matters, you will one day discover that indeed you have been too busy indeed. Just too busy being too busy. Slow down a bit, all this we are trying to hard to acquire, won't fit in our casket upon our departure here on earth, but the experiences will live forever in the hearts of those whose lives we touched.

Take a walk in the park with your partner, how much does that cost? Come home and spare a few minutes to chat with your kids, how much must you have in your bank account to do that? Play a few exciting games as a family,  you don't have to be billionaire to afford that. Pray together, celebrate each other's little wins. "I don't have time", you say. Well how about you begin by cutting some of time you spend viewing people's posts or statuses on social media and use it to build meaningful relationships and engagement with people who matter. After all, the majority of the people we try to impress of social media will never be available when you need help, yet you don't have time for those who stick with you when then troubles give you a stick. Let this post sink in!
(Gwizi is a multi-award winning educator and autism intervention strategist, inspirational author and transformational speaker)
Source - Mthokozisi Gwizi
