Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

1 hr ago | Views
Last year SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM), led by Dr Nevers Mumba of Zimbabwe, reported that Zimbabwe's election process was flawed and illegal. The regional body should have denied the Zanu PF political legitimacy, at the very least.


So, thanks to the indecision by SADC leaders, Mnangagwa became president of Zimbabwe for the next five years and, in a few days now, will become chairman of the regional body for a year. He is, per se, illegitimate for Pete's sake. And now we must await the consequences of what tomorrow brings with having him at the helm.

"As Zimbabwe faces criticism for the arrest of political activists, South Africa has stated that it cannot influence the decision to move the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from Harare," reported Bulawayo 24.

"Despite calls from opposition groups within Zimbabwe and the region to relocate the summit due to concerns over human rights violations, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has emphasized that hosting the summit is a matter of tradition within SADC."

True, it is normal practice that the incoming chair of SADC would host the summit; that makes perfect sense. However what SA and the rest of the SADC leaders cannot deny is that what is happening in Zimbabwe is anything but normal. Consider the following:
1) 1) Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime blatantly rigged last year’s elections. SADC and AU election observers condemned the process as flawed and illegal. SADC accepted the observers' report and, per se, endorsed that Mnangagwa and his regime are illegitimate. For whatever reasons the regional body did not take any punitive action against the region other than that many of the leaders did not attend Mnangagwa's inauguration as it the norm. 
2) 2) Mnangagwa and his regime has stubbornly, publicly and repeatedly maintained that the elections was free, fair and credible and those saying otherwise "is their business." The regime's hunting dogs have publicly abused the SADC Election Observers particularly Dr Nevers Mumba from Zambia who was the chair. Mnangagwa himself is on record asking Russia's President Putin for military assistance in the fight against Zambia.

3) 3) Zanu PF regime has turned Zimbabwe into a North Korea Police State with opposition leader and human rights activist be arrested tortured and imprisoned in a knee-jerk reaction because the regime does not want the world reminded that it rigged the 2023 elections and is, per se, illegitimate. 
Peaceful public protests are allowed in every healthy and functioning democratic nation foreign visitors or not.

SADC leaders have failed to rein in the Zanu PF regime's repeated violation of the country's own laws and constitution and the regional body's own principles and guidelines by rigging elections and denying its citizens their basic freedoms and rights.

SA's ANC government has propped up the Zanu PF regime for the last 20 years and President Ramaphosa was one of only three heads of state who attended Mnangagwa's inauguration last year. ANC propped up Zanu PF for Ramaphosa & Co.'s own selfish political reasons. By supporting a fellow liberation war party's continued rule they hoped that would help ANC's stay in power. It did not work. ANC lost its absolute majority in the 29 May 2024 elections.

ANC leaders owe the people of Zimbabwe an apology for their role in keeping Zanu PF in power against the democratic wish of the people. And this would be a good time for ANC leaders to correct their past wrongs.

It is normal to cancel or move the SADC summit, especially at such short notice - 3 days before the event. Still it is within the power of each member country to refuse to attend in protest against the madness we are witnessing in Zimbabwe.Doing nothing is NOT an option, it is tantamount to backing the regime's madness. The last thing Zimbabweans want to hear is a feeble excuse from Pretoria for doing nothing, after all ANC has done to drag them deeper and deeper into this hell!

The real question that SADC leaders must answer is: How long is Zanu PF going to be allowed to ride roughshod over the people of Zimbabwe with impunity? And Is lawlessness the new norm in SADC or is it just Zanu PF that is above the law?

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

1 min ago | 0 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

15 hrs ago | 475 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

16 hrs ago | 1540 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

19 hrs ago | 717 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

19 hrs ago | 2007 Views

3 car thieves arrested

19 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

21 hrs ago | 679 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

22 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 748 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

22 hrs ago | 995 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

23 hrs ago | 1197 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

23 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

23 hrs ago | 904 Views

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

23 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

23 hrs ago | 89 Views

Businessman approaches High Court over magistrates ruling

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man stabs lover

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimra bemoans Chirundu border porosity

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members

23 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 killed, 35 injured in horror road crash

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Bulawayo tightens water rationing as supplies dwindle

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimra mulls severe penalty on tax debts

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Sadc Council of Ministers reins

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

13 Aug 2024 at 22:51hrs | 1551 Views

Why NetEnt stands out as a top-tier game developer

13 Aug 2024 at 21:45hrs | 58 Views

Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use

13 Aug 2024 at 21:40hrs | 42 Views

The State of Zimbabwe's Education System and the Need for Industrial Placements for Unexperienced Lecturers

13 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 154 Views

Zimbabwe military needs to transform from a ZANLA force to a national army

13 Aug 2024 at 21:32hrs | 401 Views

Invest in experiences

13 Aug 2024 at 21:28hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rejects Mnangagwa's facade

13 Aug 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1764 Views

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

13 Aug 2024 at 17:14hrs | 283 Views

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

13 Aug 2024 at 17:14hrs | 439 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

13 Aug 2024 at 17:12hrs | 180 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

13 Aug 2024 at 17:11hrs | 718 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

13 Aug 2024 at 17:10hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

13 Aug 2024 at 17:09hrs | 165 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

13 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 747 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

13 Aug 2024 at 12:52hrs | 938 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

13 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 650 Views