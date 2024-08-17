Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

2 hrs ago | Views
As Zimbabwe navigates the complex and often treacherous waters of succession battles, it's easy to get caught up in the chaos and uncertainty of it all. But beneath the surface of political intrigue and power struggles lies a crucial aspect of democratic progress - the necessary evil of leadership transitions.

Succession battles are a natural part of any political system, and Zimbabwe is no exception. The country has witnessed its fair share of intense power struggles, from the days of Robert Mugabe. While these battles may seem destructive and destabilizing, they are, in fact, a vital component of democratic growth and development.

Here are a few reasons why succession battles are essential for Zimbabwe's democratic progress:

Prevents Entrenchment of Power: Succession battles prevent any one individual or group from becoming too powerful and entrenched. This ensures that power remains dynamic and accountable to the people.

Promotes Competition and Innovation: Leadership transitions encourage competition and innovation, as new ideas and perspectives emerge to challenge the status quo.

Enhances Representation: Succession battles provide opportunities for underrepresented groups to assert their influence and demand a seat at the table.

Fosters Accountability: The uncertainty of succession battles keeps leaders on their toes, ensuring they remain accountable to the people and transparent in their decision-making.

Strengthens Institutions: The chaos of succession battles can actually strengthen institutions, as they adapt and evolve to meet the changing political landscape.

While succession battles may seem chaotic and disruptive, they are a necessary evil for Zimbabwe's democratic progress. By embracing the uncertainty and competition of leadership transitions, Zimbabwe can ensure a more dynamic, accountable, and representative political system.



Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

19 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

20 hrs ago | 880 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

20 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

20 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Hichilema blunders again

17 Aug 2024 at 15:47hrs | 2674 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

17 Aug 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2219 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

17 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 676 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

17 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 220 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

17 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 914 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

17 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

17 Aug 2024 at 12:50hrs | 435 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

17 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 274 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

17 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 384 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

17 Aug 2024 at 12:46hrs | 91 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

17 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1385 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

17 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 308 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

17 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 38 Views