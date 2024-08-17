Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

Opinion / Columnist

Prevents Entrenchment of Power:

Enhances Representation:

Fosters Accountability:

Strengthens Institutions:

As Zimbabwe navigates the complex and often treacherous waters of succession battles, it's easy to get caught up in the chaos and uncertainty of it all. But beneath the surface of political intrigue and power struggles lies a crucial aspect of democratic progress - the necessary evil of leadership transitions.Succession battles are a natural part of any political system, and Zimbabwe is no exception. The country has witnessed its fair share of intense power struggles, from the days of Robert Mugabe. While these battles may seem destructive and destabilizing, they are, in fact, a vital component of democratic growth and development.Here are a few reasons why succession battles are essential for Zimbabwe's democratic progress:Succession battles prevent any one individual or group from becoming too powerful and entrenched. This ensures that power remains dynamic and accountable to the people.Promotes Competition and Innovation: Leadership transitions encourage competition and innovation, as new ideas and perspectives emerge to challenge the status quo.Succession battles provide opportunities for underrepresented groups to assert their influence and demand a seat at the table.The uncertainty of succession battles keeps leaders on their toes, ensuring they remain accountable to the people and transparent in their decision-making.The chaos of succession battles can actually strengthen institutions, as they adapt and evolve to meet the changing political landscape.While succession battles may seem chaotic and disruptive, they are a necessary evil for Zimbabwe's democratic progress. By embracing the uncertainty and competition of leadership transitions, Zimbabwe can ensure a more dynamic, accountable, and representative political system.