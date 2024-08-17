Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

51 mins ago | Views
Mnangagwa has fcuked up (excuse my French) big and so many times, he is been shunned like the skunk. Even SADC and AU publicly dismissed Zimbabwe's 2023 elections as a sham making him illegitimate. It is little wonder that he is milking his taking over as SADC chairman for all the publicity and propaganda he can get.

Mnangagwa is chairman of SADC because it was Zimbabwe's turn to be chairman but to Mnangagwa he is making it appear as if all SADC leaders ELECTED him to lead them because of his unequalled leadership qualities. Yes the same leaders had accepted SADC Election Observer Mission's damning election report but it is all forgiven and forgotten now they have seen his leadership qualities.

There is very little that SADC as a regional body can do without the approval of the member states and therefore the position SADC chairmanship wields very little political power. But to listen to Mnangagwa's propaganda machine one would think Mnangagwa is now the Paramount Chief dictating from on high to the lesser Chiefs who, on this day 17 August 2024, are paying homage to him.

If SADC chairmanship was elected, Mnangagwa would be out trying to get the clause that chairman can serve one term of one year and would rig the elections. His apologists and propagandists will be chanting "2030 Mnangagwa will still be president of Zimbabwe and chairman of SADC!"



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

59 mins ago | 24 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

19 hrs ago | 977 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

19 hrs ago | 877 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

19 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

19 hrs ago | 352 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

19 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Hichilema blunders again

17 Aug 2024 at 15:47hrs | 2659 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

17 Aug 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2204 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

17 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 671 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

17 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 217 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

17 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 902 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

17 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

17 Aug 2024 at 12:50hrs | 433 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

17 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 272 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

17 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 382 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

17 Aug 2024 at 12:46hrs | 90 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

17 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1376 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

17 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 306 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

17 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 38 Views