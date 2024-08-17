If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa has fcuked up (excuse my French) big and so many times, he is been shunned like the skunk. Even SADC and AU publicly dismissed Zimbabwe's 2023 elections as a sham making him illegitimate. It is little wonder that he is milking his taking over as SADC chairman for all the publicity and propaganda he can get.Mnangagwa is chairman of SADC because it was Zimbabwe's turn to be chairman but to Mnangagwa he is making it appear as if all SADC leaders ELECTED him to lead them because of his unequalled leadership qualities. Yes the same leaders had accepted SADC Election Observer Mission's damning election report but it is all forgiven and forgotten now they have seen his leadership qualities.There is very little that SADC as a regional body can do without the approval of the member states and therefore the position SADC chairmanship wields very little political power. But to listen to Mnangagwa's propaganda machine one would think Mnangagwa is now the Paramount Chief dictating from on high to the lesser Chiefs who, on this day 17 August 2024, are paying homage to him.If SADC chairmanship was elected, Mnangagwa would be out trying to get the clause that chairman can serve one term of one year and would rig the elections. His apologists and propagandists will be chanting "2030 Mnangagwa will still be president of Zimbabwe and chairman of SADC!"