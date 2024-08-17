Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association, extend warm congratulations to you and the entire nation on your assumption of the SADC Chairmanship. This esteemed position is a testament to Zimbabwe's growing influence and leadership in the region.As you take the helm of this vital regional block, we hope that you will continue to champion the values of unity, solidarity, and cooperation that have defined SADC's mission. Your leadership is crucial in driving the region's agenda for economic growth, peace, and stability.For Zimbabwe, this chairmanship presents an opportunity to showcase our nation's resilience, determination, and potential. We hope that your tenure will bring renewed focus on our country's development, prosperity, and reintegration into the global community.The revolutionary party, ZANU PF, has long been a beacon of hope for our nation. We hope that your leadership will continue to inspire and guide the party towards a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.Civil society organizations, looking forward to working closely with your administration in addressing the pressing issues of our time, including human rights, governance, and social justice.As you embark on this noble journey, we offer our support and solidarity. May your tenure be marked by wisdom, compassion, and vision.our warmest congratulations once again, Your Excellency and our nation at large .Collins KasiyaZimbabwe War Victims Association