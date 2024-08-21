Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

Opinion / Columnist

The last two weeks were action packed for Harare as it hosted the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government.It was accompanied by a myriad of programmes aimed at advancing business, regional integration as well as regional stability, peace and security.The recently held SADC Summit was a humbling and momentous experience for Zimbabwe, not only because it was the host state but also due to the fact that our President assumed the chairmanship of this 16-member regional body for a year long tenure.This is worth jubilating as it propels our tried and tested leader, President Mnangagwa, together with our great nation Zimbabwe at the epicentre of regional leadership and buttresses its position as a key player in directing as well as shaping the future of Africa.Zimbabwe's government, that is the New Dispensation, mastered the art of diplomacy which has positioned Zimbabwe at a strategic place in global affairs. This also implies that SADC is definitely and inevitably heading towards a revolutionary and new era of co-operation, growth and prosperity as Zimbabwe stands ready to steer the wheel.Multilateralism in ActionUpon the assumption of this regional leadership role, President Mnangagwa is occupied with an overwhelming assignment of being the chief architect of multilateralism in SADC as well as the campus providing strategic direction to all the member states on matters of diplomacy, regional integration and cooperation.As such, this entails that our President will be actively responsible for shaping regional policies and decisions. Also, when push comes to shove, aligning them with national interests which are emancipatory in scope, anti-imperialist and value sovereignty and self-determination.Likewise, SADC member states will also be accorded a golden opportunity to extract critical governance from President Mnangagwa especially through his "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo" philosophy.This governance model has pioneered mega developments and handicapped neo-colonialism, dependency from the Western world and amplified self-reliance.As such, it is high time for the newly appointed SADC Chair to take the philosophy to the regional stage in order to defeat once and for all neo-colonialism together with its vices.Increased Economic Integration and Free TradeUnder the leadership of the New Dispensation, our great country Zimbabwe has transformed into a construction zone with top-notch and long-lasting infrastructure being constructed nation-wide.This alone is testament to the fact that President Mnangagwa is a master of economic development.The SADC Chair's economic development model is also hinged on embracing free trade which saw Zimbabwe being one of the first African countries to swiftly sign and ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).This is as a result of the enormous benefits that are brought about by free trade, especially to SADC States, among them include massive economic growth, improved productivity and increased investment.Our President is set to lead and coordinate regional efforts in ensuring the ratification of the AfCTA to SADC member states that have not yet ratified it in order to promote economic integration and free trade which lays a solid and unshakeable foundation for economic development.His development centred policy position which is summed by the phrase, "Zimbabwe is open for business" is set to mutate to, "SADC is open to investment and free trade".It is now time for shrewd diplomacyPresident Mnangagwa is also set to take charge of regional diplomacy across the length and breadth of Southern Africa. As the SADC Chair, he will spearhead, facilitate dialogue and negotiations among member states.SADC is blessed to be led by a hard-working and firebrand Chairperson as the region is plagued by turbulent disturbances in the form of Islamic extremist groups in the Northern parts of Mozambique, and violent rebels in DRC, among other peace spoilers.On an interesting note, history has proved without doubt that President Mnangagwa is a shrewd diplomat, skilled negotiator and outstanding military strategist.All these attributes capacitate him to effectively utilise diplomatic mechanisms among them mediation, arbitration and conciliation to foster peace and thwart security threats across the region.Surely, as a shrewd diplomat, our leader will definitely utilise his skills to further effective conflict resolution schemes in order to counter and thwart peace spoilers.Diplomatic pressure against illegal sanctionsPresident Mnangagwa's new role is inexorably going to mark a turbulent and more aggressive turning point in Zimbabwe's fight against the illegal sanctions which were imposed by Western countries.As the SADC Chair, he will be able to leverage his influence in order to mount diplomatic pressure on the Western world to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe by mobilising member states, engaging in diplomatic outreach with the Western world and capitalising on SADC's international partnerships with organisations such as the European Union and the World Bank.Zimbabwe is therefore endowed with a platform to escalate the fight against the illegal sanctions, harnessing its position as the SADC Chair with the aid of soft power tools which influence other states through persuasion and non-coercive means.President Mnangagwa's appointment as the SADC chairperson is a resounding victory for the region. As a champion of multilateralism, he is set to promote economic integration and free trade thereby covering the gaps between member states and amplifying a spirit of cooperation. His diplomatic prowess and commitment to economic development make him an ideal leader to steer SADC towards a bright future. As the region prepares to reap the benefits of his sound and visionary leadership, we applaud this appointment and look forward to a new era of growth, prosperity and unity under President Mnangagwa's guidance.