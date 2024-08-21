Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

3 hrs ago | Views
The last two weeks were action packed for Harare as it hosted the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

 It was accompanied by a myriad of programmes aimed at advancing business, regional integration as well as regional stability, peace and security.

The recently held SADC Summit was a humbling and momentous experience for Zimbabwe, not only because it was the host state but also due to the fact that our President assumed the chairmanship of this 16-member regional body for a year long tenure.

This is worth jubilating as it propels our tried and tested leader, President Mnangagwa, together with our great nation Zimbabwe at the epicentre of regional leadership and buttresses its position as a key player in directing as well as shaping the future of Africa.

Zimbabwe's government, that is the New Dispensation, mastered the art of diplomacy which has positioned Zimbabwe at a strategic place in global affairs. This also implies that SADC is definitely and inevitably heading towards a revolutionary and new era of co-operation, growth and prosperity as Zimbabwe stands ready to steer the wheel.

Multilateralism in Action

Upon the assumption of this regional leadership role, President Mnangagwa is occupied with an overwhelming assignment of being the chief architect of multilateralism in SADC as well as the campus providing strategic direction to all the member states on matters of diplomacy, regional integration and cooperation.

As such, this entails that our President will be actively responsible for shaping regional policies and decisions. Also, when push comes to shove, aligning them with national interests which are emancipatory in scope, anti-imperialist and value sovereignty and self-determination.

Likewise, SADC member states will also be accorded a golden opportunity to extract critical governance from President Mnangagwa especially through his "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo" philosophy.

This governance model has pioneered mega developments and handicapped neo-colonialism, dependency from the Western world and amplified self-reliance.

As such, it is high time for the newly appointed SADC Chair to take the philosophy to the regional stage in order to defeat once and for all neo-colonialism together with its vices.

Increased Economic Integration and Free Trade

Under the leadership of the New Dispensation, our great country Zimbabwe has transformed into a construction zone with top-notch and long-lasting infrastructure being constructed nation-wide.

This alone is testament to the fact that President Mnangagwa is a master of economic development.  

The SADC Chair's economic development model is also hinged on embracing free trade which saw Zimbabwe being one of the first African countries to swiftly sign and ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

This is as a result  of the enormous benefits that are brought about by free trade, especially to SADC States, among them include massive economic growth, improved productivity and increased investment.  

Our President is set to lead and coordinate regional efforts in ensuring the ratification of the AfCTA to SADC member states that have not yet ratified it in order to promote economic integration and free trade which lays a solid and unshakeable foundation for economic development.

His development centred policy position which is summed by the phrase, "Zimbabwe is open for business" is set to mutate to, "SADC is open to investment and free trade".

 It is now time for shrewd diplomacy

President Mnangagwa is also set to take charge of regional diplomacy across the length and breadth of Southern Africa. As the SADC Chair, he will spearhead, facilitate dialogue and negotiations among member states.

SADC is blessed to be led by a hard-working and firebrand Chairperson as the region is plagued by turbulent disturbances in the form of Islamic extremist groups in the Northern parts of Mozambique, and violent rebels in DRC, among other peace spoilers.

On an interesting note, history has proved without doubt that President Mnangagwa is a shrewd diplomat, skilled negotiator and outstanding military strategist.

All these attributes capacitate him to effectively utilise diplomatic mechanisms among them mediation, arbitration and conciliation to foster peace and thwart security threats across the region.

Surely, as a shrewd diplomat, our leader will definitely utilise his skills to further effective conflict resolution schemes in order to counter and thwart peace spoilers.

Diplomatic pressure against illegal sanctions

President Mnangagwa's new role is inexorably going to mark a turbulent and more aggressive turning point in Zimbabwe's fight against the illegal sanctions which were imposed by Western countries.

As the SADC Chair, he will be able to leverage his influence in order to mount diplomatic pressure on the Western world to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe by mobilising member states, engaging in diplomatic outreach with the Western world and capitalising on SADC's international partnerships with organisations such as the European Union and the World Bank.

Zimbabwe is therefore endowed with a platform to escalate the fight against the illegal sanctions, harnessing its position as the SADC Chair with the aid of soft power tools which influence other states through persuasion and non-coercive means.

President Mnangagwa's appointment as the SADC chairperson is a resounding victory for the region. As a champion of multilateralism, he is set to promote economic integration and free trade thereby covering the gaps between member states and amplifying a spirit of cooperation. His diplomatic prowess and commitment to economic development make him an ideal leader to steer SADC towards a bright future. As the region prepares to reap the benefits of his sound and visionary leadership, we applaud this appointment and look forward to a new era of growth, prosperity and unity under President Mnangagwa's guidance.


Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zaire hires new coach

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

17 hrs ago | 653 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

17 hrs ago | 615 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

17 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

18 hrs ago | 190 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

18 hrs ago | 483 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

20 hrs ago | 599 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

20 hrs ago | 917 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

23 hrs ago | 657 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:39hrs | 834 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 400 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:27hrs | 925 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

21 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 521 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

21 Aug 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1025 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

21 Aug 2024 at 07:34hrs | 848 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 692 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 234 Views