Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

3 hrs ago
ZANU-PF does not cease pulling surprises.

And it has honed its skills at it over its 61 years of existence.

And it would seem it does not give a hoot about what the world says.

Just this week, ruling party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa exposed his party's gluttony when it comes to power retention and abuse.

"Now that the summit is over and was a success, those who were held as a preventative measure can be released. The most important aspect of a country is order," Mutsvangwa told journalists at a Press briefing.

"And when everybody else is trying to put on a good show on a particular occasion, you decide to become a champion of disorder. You are a deviate.

"So if you are a deviate, you are going to be dealt with in the right way, which is to put you in jail so that you don't create a sideshow which takes attention away from the event."

He added: "The Home Affairs and Justice ministers should release them in their wisdom. There is no longer any reason for wasting taxpayers' money and State resources because the Sadc summit is over."

It seems Zanu-PF now has the knack for pulling a fast one.

On one hand, it maintains that it does not interfere with judicial processes in the land.

On the other, its protagonist brags to the world that with the click of a finger, it can make the courts release all arrested and detained political activists, human rights defenders and other dissenting voices.

Zanu-PF's insatiable appetite for power is becoming increasingly perturbing by the day.

Rights defenders are being snatched from their homes; anyone suspected of wanting to stage a protest is arrested and thrown in jail; next time a mere family meeting will be misconstrued for a political gathering, even birthday parties will soon require  police clearance, if we are not careful.

Even mighty opposition figures have been emasculated.

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF and the opposite is true.

We cannot have laws for those who hold a different opinion.

Zanu-PF must stop embarrassing itself and the country at large.

It has done enough damage to the country and no amount of goodwill can recompense that.

The least it can do is stop adding salt to the wound.

Zimbabweans have endured hell for a long time all because of Zanu-PF's misrule.

Millions are domiciled outside the country running away from a failed economy, skewed politics, a malfunctioning healthcare system, a perceived captured Judiciary, bastardised property rights, the list is endless.

Zanu-PF must desist from shellacking the laws of the land, it must stop lawfare and manipulation of the Judiciary.

Zimbabwe is for us all.

Source - newsday
