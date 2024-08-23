Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

3 hrs ago | Views
ALTHOUGH INEXPLICABLY COMING OUT INCOMPLETE AND TOO LATE, data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new. Tellingly, it vindicates ZEC and explains why:

1.  Nelson Chamisa did not make public the V11s he claimed he had which allegedly proved he had won the 2023 presidential election.

Said Chamisa, falsely, in August 2023,

"We reject this sham result and flawed process based on the disputed figures. We have our V11s. I have asked our teams to bring those V11s. I'm not  so sure if they are here so that you can see them.

We have brought V11s from across the whole country. And those V11s are going to be the basis of our assertion. We have won this election".

2. Chamisa did not approach the ConCourt to challenge the 2023 presidential election result announced by ZEC. He do not have V11s to back up his claim.

3. Sadc Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report has been used [abused] in place of V11s, which apparently show that Nelson Chamisa lost the 2023 presidential election.  As former 🇳🇬 President Goodluck Jonathan who has led various major election observer missions has repeatedly explained, no such mission has the capacity, mandate, authority or power to replace the judiciary of any country to invalidate an election.

4. Except for two self-indulgent and wayward of their ranks, CCC MPs elected in 2023 resisted political pressure from Chamisa and his supporters to resign from Parliament in solidarity with Chamisa, when they knew that, unlike him who had no V11s to back up his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election; they had won their constituency seats fair and square and had the V11s to prove their victories.

All told, 'rine manyanga hariputirwe': Facts are stubborn!



Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

47 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

20 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

23 Aug 2024 at 17:12hrs | 194 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

23 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 1305 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

23 Aug 2024 at 15:32hrs | 247 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 506 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 688 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 339 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 4017 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1398 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 611 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 651 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1143 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 923 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

23 Aug 2024 at 07:02hrs | 974 Views

Paul Lunga returns

23 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 357 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

23 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 268 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

23 Aug 2024 at 06:59hrs | 272 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

23 Aug 2024 at 06:58hrs | 241 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

23 Aug 2024 at 06:57hrs | 120 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

23 Aug 2024 at 06:55hrs | 138 Views