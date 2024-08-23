Opinion / Columnist

Thank you for your patience. It is the 1st anniversary of the elections. We all worked hard to mobilize resources and to encourage pple to vote. We went into a flawed election hoping that maybe we could overwhelm the system. From the delimitation process, to voters roll, to the… — Freeman (@freemanchari) August 23, 2024

ALTHOUGH INEXPLICABLY COMING OUT INCOMPLETE AND TOO LATE, data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new. Tellingly, it vindicates ZEC and explains why:1. Nelson Chamisa did not make public the V11s he claimed he had which allegedly proved he had won the 2023 presidential election.Said Chamisa, falsely, in August 2023,"We reject this sham result and flawed process based on the disputed figures. We have our V11s. I have asked our teams to bring those V11s. I'm not so sure if they are here so that you can see them.We have brought V11s from across the whole country. And those V11s are going to be the basis of our assertion. We have won this election".2. Chamisa did not approach the ConCourt to challenge the 2023 presidential election result announced by ZEC. He do not have V11s to back up his claim.3. Sadc Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report has been used [abused] in place of V11s, which apparently show that Nelson Chamisa lost the 2023 presidential election. As former 🇳🇬 President Goodluck Jonathan who has led various major election observer missions has repeatedly explained, no such mission has the capacity, mandate, authority or power to replace the judiciary of any country to invalidate an election.4. Except for two self-indulgent and wayward of their ranks, CCC MPs elected in 2023 resisted political pressure from Chamisa and his supporters to resign from Parliament in solidarity with Chamisa, when they knew that, unlike him who had no V11s to back up his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election; they had won their constituency seats fair and square and had the V11s to prove their victories.All told, 'rine manyanga hariputirwe': Facts are stubborn!