The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

THE Zimbabwean opposition is facing an existential crisis, magnified in the age of social media where differences and conflicts are relentlessly amplified. In the noise of these internal battles, the fundamental truth is often lost: we all desire the same outcome - a democratic Zimbabwe.However, the reality is that tearing apart rivals within our own ranks does not advance our democratic struggle. In fact, it does the opposite. These internal conflicts provide Zanu-PF with the room to manoeuvre and further entrench its hold on power. Instead of weakening our common adversary, we end up weakening ourselves, allowing the regime to exploit our divisions to its advantage.The silence from opposition leaders in the face of this internal strife is deafening. By refusing to take sides or address the “domestic violence” within the opposition, there is no recognized authority to call for a ceasefire, leaving supporters to continue their verbal warfare unchecked. This lack of direction only exacerbates the situation, leading to more division and less focus on the true enemy.As for me, I've decided to withdraw from debates that do not contribute to our cause. The current focus on popularity and institutional memory is a distraction from the real issues at hand.The struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe has been long and brutal. The opposition has endured over two decades of repressive and even murderous responses from Zanu-PF. Since the 2000 elections, hundreds of lives have been lost in this fight. Leaders have sacrificed much, often without recognition or reward, to keep the democratic alternative alive. Without these sacrifices, the opposition would not have survived this long.The leadership transition from Morgan Tsvangirai to Nelson Chamisa was marked by strong public support, as seen in the two elections Chamisa has contested. Chamisa has excelled in one critical area: connecting with the people across Zimbabwe and reigniting hope for change. This connection is vital for any electoral success, and no one can deny Chamisa's achievements in this regard. Were it not for state interference in previous elections, we might very well have Nelson Chamisa as the President of Zimbabwe today.My longstanding critique of the opposition has always been about the need for better institutional organization. A more competent and innovative opposition is essential for Zimbabwe's future. While Chamisa has done much to keep hope alive, the opposition must also focus on building a more organized and modern political party. This will not only improve our effectiveness but also help put to rest the unnecessary conflicts over principles that should be guiding our struggle, not dividing it.As we move forward, the focus must be on unity and institutional strength, not on internal squabbles. Only then can we truly challenge the Zanu-PF regime and work towards the democratic Zimbabwe we all desire.