Opinion / Columnist
Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections
3 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa and company were hell-bent on participating in the flawed and illegal elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for the sake of a few gravy train seats reward. The folly of participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed is a well known and established historic fact. MDC/CCC leaders like Tendai Biti and David Coltart have acknowledged this.
"Look, you can't keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections.
"So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimising these sham elections which don't deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn't perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament," said Tendai Biti in an interview with Isaac Mugabi far back in 2015.
"So you can't continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed."
Biti was trying to talk his fellow opposition friends to stop participating in flawed elections but when he realised they were not listening he too joined in the scramble for the gravy train seats. David Coltart was more explicit as to why opposition leaders "continued to subject Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed". Greed!
"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.
Freeman Chari and his Team Pachedu friends had done an excellent job to show that Zimbabwe's voters roll was in shambles providing Zanu PF many golden opportunities to rig the elections. The Electoral Law stipulated that ZEC must produce a verified voters roll at least one calendar month before nomination day. The 2023 elections went ahead with no verified voters' roll. None!
Nelson Chamisa lied to the people of Zimbabwe that he had "plugged all the vote rigging loop holes. #Godisinit!" to con people to participate in the flawed and illegal elections. It was damn lie! There was no way Chamisa or anyone could plug all the opportunities to rig the elections presented by the failure to produce a verified voters' roll alone.
"We reject this sham result and flawed process based on the disputed figures," declared Nelson Chamisa when ZEC announced that Mnangagwa had won the 2023 presidential race.
"We have our V11s. I have asked our teams to bring those V11s. I'm not so sure if they are here so that you can see them. We have brought V11s from across the whole country. And those V11s are going to be the basis of our assertion. We have won this election."
This was nothing new, the whole world has heard Chamisa repeated this lie "We have won! And have the V11 forms, to prove it!" Only for him to fail to produce the evidence.
It is honourable that Freeman Chari and his Team Pachedu friends have decide to come out in the open and announce that on the basis of the V11 they were able to collect, Emmerson Mnangagwa won the 2023 presidential rat race.
"The data from Freeman Chari, while coming out inexplicably late and incomplete, is neither surprising nor new," Professor Jonathan Moyo stated on social media.
"Tellingly, it vindicates ZEC and explains why Nelson Chamisa did not make public the V11s he claimed he had, which allegedly proved he won the 2023 presidential election."
This is just nonsense! All the election observers worth a spit including the AU and SADC condemned Zimbabwe's whole electoral process as contrast to those focusing on the handling the V11 forms alone.
"Conclusion 13.3
The SEOM (SADC Election Observer Mission) noted that, as detailed in sections 6 and 7 of this report, some aspects of the Harmonised Elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021)," stated the SEOM report.
ZEC failed to produce verified voters' roll, failed to get ballot papers to many urban Polling Stations timeously (opposition strongholds) but hard no such problems in rural areas (Zanu PF strongholds), etc., etc. Nothing will vindicate ZEC for all these treasonous betrayals.
The 2023 election process was flawed and illegal, as SEOM report made abundantly clear and so Emmerson Mnangagwa is, per se illegitimate.
Team Pachedu's belated report does not confer legitimacy on Mnangagwa but rather confirms the folly of participating in flawed and illegal elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF some modicum of legitimacy. Chari and company should have warned the nation of the sheer folly of participating in flawed and illegal elections and stuck to their guns! One only hopes that this was a lesson learned.
"Look, you can't keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections.
"So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimising these sham elections which don't deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn't perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament," said Tendai Biti in an interview with Isaac Mugabi far back in 2015.
"So you can't continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed."
Biti was trying to talk his fellow opposition friends to stop participating in flawed elections but when he realised they were not listening he too joined in the scramble for the gravy train seats. David Coltart was more explicit as to why opposition leaders "continued to subject Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed". Greed!
"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.
Freeman Chari and his Team Pachedu friends had done an excellent job to show that Zimbabwe's voters roll was in shambles providing Zanu PF many golden opportunities to rig the elections. The Electoral Law stipulated that ZEC must produce a verified voters roll at least one calendar month before nomination day. The 2023 elections went ahead with no verified voters' roll. None!
Nelson Chamisa lied to the people of Zimbabwe that he had "plugged all the vote rigging loop holes. #Godisinit!" to con people to participate in the flawed and illegal elections. It was damn lie! There was no way Chamisa or anyone could plug all the opportunities to rig the elections presented by the failure to produce a verified voters' roll alone.
"We reject this sham result and flawed process based on the disputed figures," declared Nelson Chamisa when ZEC announced that Mnangagwa had won the 2023 presidential race.
"We have our V11s. I have asked our teams to bring those V11s. I'm not so sure if they are here so that you can see them. We have brought V11s from across the whole country. And those V11s are going to be the basis of our assertion. We have won this election."
This was nothing new, the whole world has heard Chamisa repeated this lie "We have won! And have the V11 forms, to prove it!" Only for him to fail to produce the evidence.
It is honourable that Freeman Chari and his Team Pachedu friends have decide to come out in the open and announce that on the basis of the V11 they were able to collect, Emmerson Mnangagwa won the 2023 presidential rat race.
"The data from Freeman Chari, while coming out inexplicably late and incomplete, is neither surprising nor new," Professor Jonathan Moyo stated on social media.
"Tellingly, it vindicates ZEC and explains why Nelson Chamisa did not make public the V11s he claimed he had, which allegedly proved he won the 2023 presidential election."
This is just nonsense! All the election observers worth a spit including the AU and SADC condemned Zimbabwe's whole electoral process as contrast to those focusing on the handling the V11 forms alone.
"Conclusion 13.3
The SEOM (SADC Election Observer Mission) noted that, as detailed in sections 6 and 7 of this report, some aspects of the Harmonised Elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021)," stated the SEOM report.
ZEC failed to produce verified voters' roll, failed to get ballot papers to many urban Polling Stations timeously (opposition strongholds) but hard no such problems in rural areas (Zanu PF strongholds), etc., etc. Nothing will vindicate ZEC for all these treasonous betrayals.
The 2023 election process was flawed and illegal, as SEOM report made abundantly clear and so Emmerson Mnangagwa is, per se illegitimate.
Team Pachedu's belated report does not confer legitimacy on Mnangagwa but rather confirms the folly of participating in flawed and illegal elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF some modicum of legitimacy. Chari and company should have warned the nation of the sheer folly of participating in flawed and illegal elections and stuck to their guns! One only hopes that this was a lesson learned.
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.