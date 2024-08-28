It's a puppet show at townhouse

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is now well and truly a banana republic,nay, it has moved a notch up to become a certified armpit of the world , thanks largely to ZANU PF's authoritarian ruleIt is abundantly clear that there are nuanced differences in Mugabe's dictatorship and ED's autocracy, while the former's system was anchored in intelligence the latter is as daft as a brush.Last week Zimbabweans, were utterly shocked to read letter purportedly from the Ministry of Local government inviting all mayors and town chairpersons to an event at ZANU PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, no less.For the uninitiated Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology( HCSI) was eponymously named after a national hero of the same name.It is here where ZANU PF derives its ruinous and /or murderous policies and all sorts of ills associated with the hoary party.Chitepo one of the most notorious victims of ZANU PF's power struggles the so-called struggles-within-the-struggles, must be turning in his grave for his name to be sullied with all evils associated with ZANU PF.It is worthy stating that most of these mayors and town chairpersons were elected on an opposition ticket.While the _knee-less_ mayor of Bulawayo , David Coltart , had good sense to stay away and distanced himself from such a farce, other mayors and town chairpersons around Zimbabwe made a pell-mell beeline to Zanu pf's school of ideology.Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, now trading as Harare 1 and ostensibly a self- styled spokerson for "opposition" mayors thereat was visibly at pains to justify their "patriotic" attendance at Herbert Chitepo School of ideology.The midget , Harare Mayor, mendaciously claimed it was a mere workshop and preposterously adding they "attend all manner of workshops".Did anyone notice how silly and ridiculous that sounded even in his own ears. It is the height of nonsense!What is commonsensical about an opposition member, if he is still such , to attend ideological school run by their nemesis and archrivals.Daily News reported that Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), itself ZANU PF controlled party and decoy fatuously claimed "attendance of its mayors and councilors at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology shows that political parties can foster dialogue to resolve the country's challenges."- whatever that means!Holy dung! See how hollow it sounds ,whoever believes this infantile claptrap?Besides, with all the abundant evidence of the ruining party's calamitous rule who needs to be schooled in its ideology , which is clear for all to see?Even the mayoral chain hung around Mafume's neck like a hang men's noose threatening to choke him for all the fibs he was telling with a reckless abandon. Is becoming our own Pinnochio?Who is Mafume fooling, a workshop at ZANU PF's school of indoctrination, nogal, where judicial emasculation, gerontocracy, downright crass dofology , banditry and wanton murder? What an affront!Mafume's attempt to elicit laughter when announcing Chitepo's less known name _Pfumaindini_ fell horribly flat except to his peers accompaning him who broke into abashed sniggers.He fumbled the name _Pfumaindini_ a tell-tale sing of a man who is not in control of his mental faculties.Well it is clear as day light that the joke was on him instead for being a willing participant to such charade.An important question begs, when Mafume is "busy" attending "all manner of workshops" including workshops on how to pass time , who is running Harare City council?Harare has no working public toilet and unwashed zanu pf thugs have invaded toilets in Mbare but Mafume in his infinite wisdom fritters time "attending all manner of workshops."Shame on you Mafume!What kind of incomptence is this? Or has Mafume become a mere puppet at town house who has ceded the running of the city to ZANU PF and its thugs while he "attends all manner of workshops"?For all his efforts Mafume was dutifully rewarded with a useless certificate of attendance, which was roundly shared on social media.Poor little Jacob! For all the pretence at erudition he ought to have known better to involve himself in such nicompoopery. If anything, it showed once and for all that puny motor-mouth, Jacob, is not his own man anymore.Well it has been said if you have intercourse with a dog you end up with ticks, is it any wonder that some of the malfeasance with which ZANU PF is associated has rubbed off onto the fellas at town council?Revelations are emerging that Harare City Council allegedly frittered USD 11 million on mere workshops, itself a dirty word, and conferences.What is worse, recently Mafume and ED have grown thick as thieves, pun intended!More appropriately, it now looks like a sad case of the Puppet and the Puppeteer a match made at ZANU PF HQ thanks to Tshabangu.Mafume and ED were recently seen hand in hand like a maiden and his groom beaming at cameras at the launch of Hill Luxury Golf Estate.It is such optics which stick in voters' minds come 2028. Sies!We all know that Mafume is a goner not least with his Tshabangu faction's quisling politics.The mayor of Rufaro Stadium, Jacob Mafume, is better off looking for a seat in ZANU PF for the next election, he will not be the first mayoral turncoat in Zimbabwe, Sekesai Makwavarara , set a precedence two decades ago.Sadhaki citizenChitova out!