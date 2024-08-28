Time for Progressive People to Unite

Opinion / Columnist

The struggle is real, and there has been a lot of political polarisation and disintegration of the opposition in the country.There is now a need for a collective effort to unshackle the bondage of poor governance. The moment we start centralising the struggle to one person is the moment we fail ourselves.This multiparty across the country is not paying dividends at all. We need collective thinking to deal with the elephant in the house.The house is burning and heavily contaminated and needs a thorough cleansing and fumigation to restore sanity.Zimbabwe is yearning for good governance and the respect of human rights.The country is now from bad to worse, sinking from the gutter into the sewer. President Mnangagwa's call for the third term is actually worsening the situation. He has totally done nothing to deserve another term.Mnanagwa's government has been mired with abuse and mismanagement of funds and corruption. Corruption had long been an albatross in the county’s neck, with countless corruption scandals involving senior Zanu PF and government officials.Unemployment is very high, hovering above 95%. Young people have lost all hope of getting employed. The country has been hit very hard with mass migration, which includes skilled people.Our local currency is in short supply. Since the introduction of the much talked-about official gold-backed currency ZiG, it is unable to buy fuel and pay for passports in the country.The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), which was launched on April 5 to replace the bond note, which had suffered multiple crashes since its reintroduction in 2019. ZiG is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt to establish a stable local currency in the past 15 years.The government itself does not have trust or confidence and doesn’t accept its own currency for major services like customs duties, passport fees, fuel, and more.Most schools, colleges, and services are now demanding foreign currency.Most people were anticipating that the opposition would speak for themselves, but unfortunately it has become a pale shadow of itself.It has now become a money-making scam for most of these politicians. It is now a year since we held a harmonised election, but nothing of substance has been discussed in the House of Assembly. Instead, some members of the opposition have found themselves a niche and comfortable home in the gravy train and have abandoned the reason why they were chosen by the electorate. Some have even found joy in attending Chitepo School of Ideology and being awarded with certificates of attendance. The electorate has been grossly betrayed.The opposition has been morphed into Zanufication ideology.Zimbabwe cannot afford to have other years of hunger, joblessness, cashlessness, lies, potholes, load shedding, and poor governance. under this kind of political set up.The country is currently facing significant food shortages, with the United Nations’ World Food Programme estimating that $400 million is needed to secure 290,000 tonnes of corn, Zimbabwe’s staple crop.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX: @Leokoni